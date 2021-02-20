JFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL match - February 20th, 2021

Jamshedpur FC will take on Mumbai City FC in a vital ISL clash at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa on Saturday.

Jamshedpur FC have been inconsistent in recent matches, with two wins, two losses, and a draw in their last five ISL outings. They are currently seventh in the standings with 21 points from 18 matches. The Red Miners must win today to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, have already booked their place in the ISL playoffs. However, they are in the midst of a poor run of form, managing just one win from their last five ISL matches. The Islanders have 34 points from 17 outings and trail league leaders ATK Mohun Bagan, who have played a game more, by five points.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC.

#3 Mourtada Fall

Mourtada Fall is one of ISL's most complete defenders (Courtesy - ISL)

Mourtada Fall has steadily become one of the most influential players in the Mumbai City FC squad. The centre-back did not take much time to fit into the Islanders' setup since joining from FC Goa before the start of the season.

With his daunting presence inside the box, Fall has made life difficult for several attackers in the ISL. He is a threat from set-piece situations as well, scoring a couple of goals in the present ISL campaign.

Fall, who has a passing accuracy of almost 85%, has also made 37 tackles and 24 interceptions. His efficiency at both ends of the pitch makes him a solid fantasy football asset.

#2 Nerijus Valskis

Nerijus Valskis is Jamshedpur FC's top goalscorer (Courtesy - ISL)

Nerijus Valskis has been one of the shining lights for Jamshedpur FC this season. The former ISL Golden boot Award winner has scored a total of eight goals in the present campaign.

The Lithuianian striker, who possesses the ability to make crucial runs inside the opposition box, is a key player for Jamshedpur FC.

With an average of almost one goal in every two matches, Valskis is a prime fantasy football asset for your Dream11 team.

#1 Adam Le Fondre

Adam Le Fondre will look to continue his goalscoring spree (Courtesy - ISL)

Adam Le Fondre has has been in fine form in the ongoing ISL season, scoring 11 goals in 17 matches.

Le Fondre, who has scored in Mumbai City FC's last four matches, will look to extend his goalscoring streak against Jamsedpur FC. The Englishman found the back of the net twice in the Islanders' 4-2 loss to Bengaluru FC on Monday.

Owing to his goalscoring prowess, Le Fondre is our top-choice for the captain or vice-captain's role of your Dream11 squad.