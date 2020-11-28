Dream11 Tips for the ISL 2020-21 clash between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC

The second round of fixtures continues in the Indian Super League (ISL) as Jamshedpur FC take on Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa. The clash will mark the first ISL match of the double header Sunday as Indian football fans brace themselves for an action-packed weekend.

Both Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC are in search of their first win in the ISL 2020-21 season having lost their opening clashes in the competition. Jamshedpur FC were defeated by Chennaiyin FC, whereas Odisha FC lost out against Hyderabad FC.

Jamshedpur FC played an exciting game against Chennaiyin FC that saw them challenge the two-time ISL champions throughout the ninety minutes of the match. Their attackers Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima and Isaac Vanmalsawma were in fine form throughout the game, providing opportunites for their key striker Nerijus Valskis.

Odisha FC played a young squad when they took on Hyderabad FC in their ISL season opener. However, their midfield lacked bite and Nandha Kumar Sekar was perhaps the only influential player out in the middle. They will expect better outings from Marcelinho and Manuel Onwu as they take on the Jamshedpur side.

Squads to Choose From

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC

Rehenesh TP, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Sandip Mandi, Aitor Monroy, Jitendra Singh, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Alex Lima, Nerijus Valskis

Odisha FC

Arshdeep Singh, Hendry Antonay, Steven Taylor, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Saurabh Meher, Marcelinho, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC

Date: 29th November, 2020 at 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 tips for the ISl 2020-21 match between Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC

Fantasy Suggestions #1: Arshdeep Singh, Steven Taylor, Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Aitor Monroy, Jackichand Singh, Digeo Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Nerijus Valskis, Vice-Captain: Manuel Onwu

Fantasy Suggestions #2: Rehenesh TP, Steven Taylor, Sandip Mandi, Peter Hartley, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Aitor Monroy,, Jackichand Singh, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Marcelo Leite Pereira, Vice-Captain: Nerijus Valskis