Kalinga Super Cup 2024: All possible qualification scenarios explained ahead of the final gameweek 

As the Indian men’s team participate in the AFC Asian Cup 2023, the ISL and I-League teams are vying for a chance in the AFC Champions League 2 next season through the Kalinga Super Cup.

Divided into four groups, consisting of 12 ISL teams and four I-League clubs, the competition has reached a crucial stage. With two gameweeks completed, the final week promises intense drama, especially since only one team from each group will advance to the knockout round.

Three out of the four groups remain competitive, making the next four days potentially thrilling. On that note, let’s explore the various qualification scenarios for each team as they aim for a spot in the semi-finals, set to start on January 24.

Group A – East Bengal FC (6), Mohun Bagan SG (6), Sreenidi Deccan FC (0), Hyderabad FC (0)

When Group A was announced, it was clear that it was the pick of the bunch, as it featured two local derbies. After two games, both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan beat Sreenidi Deccan and Hyderabad FC, meaning that the latter two teams have already been eliminated and will only play for pride in their final game.

The important clash of the group is the upcoming Kolkata derby, where East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, both having the same points and goal difference, are set to lock horns on Friday, January 19, for a spot in the semi-finals.

Currently, East Bengal hold an advantage with a higher goal tally (five goals) compared to Mohun Bagan (four goals). Consequently, a draw would be sufficient for East Bengal to advance to the last four, while Mohun Bagan need a victory.

Group B – Jamshedpur FC (6), Kerala Blasters FC (3), NorthEast United FC (3), Shillong Lajong FC (0)

The team securing a place in the knockout rounds has been determined in Group B. The appointment of Khalid Jamil has proven to be a revelation, with Jamshedpur FC earning their spot in the final four through impressive victories against the Blasters and the Highlanders. The Red Miners will now face the winner of Group A.

While Kerala or NorthEast United still have an opportunity to go level on points with Jamshedpur, the Red Miners are assured of qualification due to their superior head-to-head record against the two ISL teams.

Group C – Mumbai City FC (6), Chennaiyin FC (4), Punjab FC (1), Gokulam Kerala FC (0)

Group C is currently up for grabs between two teams. In their first game, Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC played to an entertaining draw, while Mumbai City secured a victory against Gokulam Kerala, thanks to a last-minute penalty by Nasser El Khayati.

In their next match, Chennaiyin comfortably defeated Gokulam Kerala, sealing the latter’s elimination. Meanwhile, Mumbai, who were on the verge of a draw, clinched victory once again in the final moments, thanks to a stoppage-time goal by Seilenthang Lotjem.

As a result, the upcoming clash between Chennaiyin and Mumbai City FC will determine the group’s outcome. Mumbai, holding a two-point lead over their rivals, just need a draw to secure a spot in the final four.

On the other hand, Owen Coyle’s Chennaiyin FC will be gunning for a victory to keep any hope of winning the group.

Group D – FC Goa (6), Odisha FC (6), Bengaluru FC (0), Inter Kashi (0)

Similar to Group A, two teams – FC Goa and Odisha FC - have six points each and are set to play each other in the final game of the Super Cup group stages. Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi, meanwhile, are eliminated from the tournament following defeats against the top two teams.

In this instance, Odisha hold the upper hand in terms of goals scored (4), surpassing Goa, who have found the net only thrice. While the Juggernauts will benefit from home support, Goa will rely on their experience and momentum to march to the semi-finals for the first time since their Super Cup triumph back in 2019.