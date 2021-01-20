KBFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

Bengaluru FC will aim for a league double over rivals Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday when they clash at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Bengaluru FC are looking for their first win in the second half of the season after a five-match winless run. The Blues are currently 7th in the ISL standings.

Kerala Blasters have finally started to look like a settled side. They will need all three points to lift them from the 10th place in the ISL standings.

Here are the top 3 players you can choose as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC:

#3 Cleiton Silva

Cleiton Silva has been effective for Bengaluru FC as a winger-cum-forward. (Image: ISL)

Cleiton Silva has been a vital cog in the midfield for Bengaluru FC. The Brazilian midfielder has been used in dynamic roles by both Carles Cuadrat and Naushad Moosa so far. He has played as an attacking midfielder, a right-winger, and a target man upfront as well.

Silva has scored 3 goals and has an assist to his name in 11 ISL matches. He has decent control on the ball. Silva's quick runs with the ball down the wings allow Sunil Chhetri and Kristian Opseth to get away from their markers and have a go at the goal.

#2 Jordan Murray

Jordan Murray is the leading goal-scorer for Kerala Blasters FC. (Image: ISL)

Jordan Murray has emerged as the missing piece of the puzzle for Kerala Blasters FC. The Blasters were struggling to score goals in the initial few games where Murray was often on the bench. The Australian striker has now cemented his place in the starting line-up with 6 goals and an assist in 11 ISL games.

Murray can find gaps and spaces behind the opposition defense and has a decent first touch. He likes to shift to the left side when the team is not with the ball. Murray has the pace to trouble the nervy defense of Bengaluru FC.

#1 Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri has been scoring regularly for Bengaluru FC despite a lack of firepower from the Blues. (Image: ISL)

Bengaluru FC have had a dismal scoring rate in the current season. They have a defensively-disciplined approach which has made them one of the least-threatening sides on the offensive.

Sunil Chhetri has been the sole regular scorer of the team, regardless of Bengaluru FC's collective lack of goals. He has scored 4 goals and made an assist in the 11 ISL games so far. Chhetri finds himself at the right place at the right time and is an excellent finisher in front of the goal.