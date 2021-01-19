KBFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 20th, 2021

The final game of Matchday 13 in the ISL will witness a thrilling clash as Kerala Blasters FC face off against Bengaluru FC. The two rivals will lock horns with each other at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
Bengaluru FC are currently placed in the seventh spot on the ISL table with a tally of 13 points from eleven matches. They have won three matches, drawn four, and lost four so far in the competition.
Their opponents, Kerala Blasters FC are in the tenth position after a poor performance in the first half of the ISL 2020-21 season. The Blasters have won only two matches, lost five, and drawn four encounters.
Even though Bengaluru FC are slightly higher on the ISL table, they are yet to taste victory since their 2-1 win over Odisha FC in mid-December. In contrast, Kerala Blasters had two big wins over Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC in their last five matches.
Considering the recent form of the two sides, Kerala Blasters FC have a slight advantage going into the clash at Bambolim.
Squads to Choose from
Kerala Blasters FC
Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan
Bengaluru FC
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip
Predicted Playing XIs
Kerala Blasters FC
Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (C), Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Rahul KP, Jordan Murray
Bengaluru FC
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri (C)
Match Details
Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL Match No. 65
Date: January 20, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Goa Medical College Ground, Bambolim, Goa
KBFC vs BFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Albino Gomes (GK), Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Cleiton Silva, Rahul KP, Erik Paartalu, Jordan Murray, Sunil Chhetri
Captain - Jordan Murray, Vice-Captain - Cleiton Silva
Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vicente Gomez, Cleiton Silva, Rahul KP, Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray, Sunil Chhetri
Captain - Sunil Chhetri, Vice-Captain - Vicente GomezPublished 19 Jan 2021, 19:38 IST