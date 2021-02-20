KBFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL match - February 21st, 2021

Matchday 21 in the ISL will see a thrilling game as Kerala Blasters FC are set to host Chennaiyin FC. The clash between the two South Indian sides will be held at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Both the teams are out of contention for the ISL playoffs but will aim to get a win and end the season on a high. Kerala Blasters FC are in the tenth spot on the ISL table with 16 points from eighteen matches. They have not won a single game in their previous five clashes and will hope for a better showing against the former champions.

Chennaiyin FC are also winless in their previous eight ISL clashes. They occupy the eighth position in the ISL standings with 19 points from as many matches. Chennaiyin FC will be pumped up after their recent draws with the in-form NorthEast United FC and FC Goa.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC.

#3 Esmael Goncalves

Chennaiyin FC's Esmael Goncalves has been a strong presence in the Chennaiyin FC attack (Courtesy - ISL)

Chennaiyin FC's overseas signing Esmael Goncalves made a strong impact at the start of ISL 2020-21. But the forward faced some injury concerns in the middle of the season.

Goncalves has recovered well since then. He has slotted into the attacking unit of Chennaiyin FC to add strength and muscle. Goncalves has been leading all their attacks, making life tough for the opposition defenders. He will aim to end his first ISL season with a strong performance against Kerala Blasters FC.

#2 Jordan Murray

Jordan Murray is the top-scoring player for the Kerala Blasters FC side (Courtesy - ISL)

Australian striker Jordan Murray has slowly but steadily become the prime focus of the attacking force of Kerala Blasters FC. He has racked up seven goals and one assist in seventeen matches so far.

Murray has formed a good partnership with Gary Hooper in the Kerala Blasters FC frontline. He scored against Odisha FC in their 2-2 draw. Murray will look to deliver in the final couple of matches and add more goals to his tally.

#1 Lallianzuala Chhangte

Chennaiyin FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte has been in fine form in recent matches (Courtesy - ISL)

Chennaiyin FC's Lallianzuala Chhangte comes into the clash against Kerala Blasters on the back of a brace against NorthEast United FC. He is one of the most lethal wingers in the entire ISL.

Chhangte is an exciting player in the Chennaiyin FC ranks and is the creator of many attacking opportunities for them.

With his current scoring form and the potential for assists, he could be your top choice for the Dream11 captain or vice-captain's role for the Sunday match.