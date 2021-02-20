KBFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 21st, 2021

The second match of the ISL doubleheader Sunday will see Kerala Blasters FC taking on Chennaiyin FC. The clash between the two South Indian rivals will be held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Kerala Blasters FC are in the tenth spot in the ISL standings with 16 points from eighteen matches. The Yellow Army can move higher in the table with positive results in their final two league matches.

Chennaiyin FC come into this encounter on the back of two strong performances against FC Goa and NorthEast United FC. The former champions will aim to end their season on a high with a win in their final game.

അങ്കം കുറിക്കാൻ അയൽക്കാർ 💪🏻#KBFCCFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/SM6GlGV9fl — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 20, 2021

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

Chennaiyin FC

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes (GK), Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone (C), Jessel Carneiro, Denechandra Meitei, Prashanth K, Seityasen Singh, Vicente Gomez, Rohit Kumar, Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia (C), Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Manuel Lanzarote, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL Match No. 102

Date: February 21, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

KBFC vs CFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Albino Gomes (GK), Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Jessel Carneiro, Manuel Lanzarote, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Jakub Sylvestr, Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper

Captain - Jordan Murray, Vice-Captain - Lallianzuala Chhangte

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Vishal Kaith (GK), Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Denechandra Meitei, Manuel Lanzarote, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Jakub Sylvestr, Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper

Captain - Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vice-Captain - Jordan Murray