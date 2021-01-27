KBFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

Kerala Blasters FC are set to take on Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Maidan in Bambolim on Wednesday.

Both teams will head into the fixture on the back of draws, and will aim for a win today to move higher on the ISL table. Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC both have 14 points from 13 games, and occupy the ninth and eighth spots respectively.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain for the Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC.

#3 Vicente Gomez

Vicente Gomez is a key component of the Kerala Blasters FC midfield (Courtesy - ISL)

Vicente Gomez has quickly become a key figure in the Kerala Blasters FC midfield. After Sergio Cidoncha's departure, owing to a season-ending injury, Gomez has swiftly taken up the mantle of dictating play from the middle of the park.

The Spaniard is a good passer of the ball and possesses the ability to control the tempo of a game. As a result, Gomez is always in the running to rack up assists, thus making him a good fantasy football asset.

#2 Stephen Eze

Stephen Eze has a sturdy presence in the Jamshedpur backline and is a goal threat (Courtesy - ISL)

Jamshedpur FC defender Stephen Eze did not take much time to make an impact in the ISL. The Nigerian international has been making his presence felt in the Red Miners' defence since the start of the 2020-21 ISL season.

Eze has formed a stellar partnership with fellow foreign signing Peter Hartley at the heart of Jamshedpur FC's defence. The 26-year-old's strong clearances and ability to impose his physicality on the attackers make him a rock at the back.

He also has an eye for goal and has rescued Jamshedpur FC on a few occasions already this seasonl. Stephen Eze's defensive prowess and knack of scoring vital goals make him a quality defender to add in your ISL fantasy team.

#1 Nerijus Valskis

Nerijus Valskis is one of the most lethal strikers in the entire ISL (Courtesy - Jamshedpur FC Twitter)

Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis has established himself as one of the most potent goalpoachers in ISL's recent history. Last season while playing for Chennaiyin FC, he finished as the tournament's joint-highest goalscorer.

Valskis followed head coach Owen Coyle to Jamshedpur FC this season, and has continued to flourish in the ISL. His lethal movements, aerial prowess, and ability to score from free-kicks make him a complete striker.

Valskis, who has already scored eight goals in 13 ISL matches in the present campaign, will look to add more to his tally on Wednesday.