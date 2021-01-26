KBFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 27th, 2021

Matchday 15 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see Kerala Blasters FC taking on Jamshedpur FC. The clash will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Kerala Blasters FC have accumulated 14 points and are currently in the ninth position on the ISL table. The Men in Yellow have put up highly improved performances after a sluggish start to the season. They did not suffer a loss in their last four games, which includes a draw against FC Goa in their most recent match.

Jamshedpur FC have had a reversal of fortunes after a decent start to the season. They lost three out of their past five matches in the ISL. The Red Miners are eighth on the ISL standings and are desperately looking to get some wins under their belt. Their defense has been doing a shoddy job of late and needs to step up against the confident Blasters.

Considering the form of the two sides in their recent encounters, Kerala Blasters FC will have a slight advantage going into this clash.

Squads to Choose From

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, Farukh Choudhary, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (c), Bakary Kone, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Seityasen Singh, Jordan Murray

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, Farukh Choudhary, Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL Match No. 73

Date: January 27, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Goa Medical College Ground, Bambolim, Goa

KBFC vs JFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - TP Rehenesh (GK), Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Gary Hooper Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Stephen Eze, Vice-Captain - Jordan Murray

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Albino Gomes (GK), Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Gary Hooper, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Nerijus Valskis, Vice-Captain - Vicente Gomez