KBFC vs RGP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 8th, 2023

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will take on RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGP) in the second match of the Super Cup 2023 at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Saturday, April 8. Both teams are drawn in Group A alongside Bengaluru FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC.

KBFC will be without the services of skipper Jessel Carneiro, who has been ruled out due to an injury. Adrian Luna will also miss the Super Cup 2023 due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, RoundGlass Punjab FC are heading into the competition, having won the I-League 2022/23. They will play with a full-strength squad, hoping to do wonders in the tournament.

Also Read | Kerala Blasters captain Jessel Carneiro to miss Hero Super Cup 2023

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) vs RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGP), Group A

Date & Time: Saturday, April 8; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: EMS Stadium, Kozhikode

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, and Muheet Shabir.

Defenders: Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy Varghese, Nishu Kumar, Muhammed Saheef, and Thejas Krishna.

Midfielders: Danish Farooq, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Mohammed Azhar, and Vibin Mohanan.

Forwards: Bryce Brian Miranda, Saurav Mandal, Rahul K.P, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nihal Sudeesh, Bidyashagar Singh, Sreekuttan M.S, Mohammed Aimen, Dimitrios Diamantakos, and Apostolos Giannou.

RoundGlass Punjab FC

Goalkeepers: Kiran Kumar Limbu (Nepal), Ravi Kumar, and Jaskarenvir Singh.

Defenders: Aleksandar Ignjatovic (Serbia), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Deepak Devrani, Shankar Sampingiraj, Hmingthanmawia, Suresh Meitei, Naocha Singh, and Mohammed Salah.

Midfielders: Freddy Lallawmawma, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Ajay Chhetri, Ashis Pradhan, Maheson Singh, Manglenthang Kipgen, Juan Carlos Nellar (Argentina), and Juan Mera (Spain).

Forwards: Krishnananda Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Aphaoba Singh, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, and Luka Majcen (Slovenia).

Predicted Starting XI

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC)

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Nishu Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Danish Farooq, Apostolos Giannou, and Rahul K.P.

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGP)

Ravi Kumar, Aleksandar Ignjatovic, Juan Carlos Nellar, Hmingthanmawia, Deepak Devrani, Suresh Meitei, Freddy Lallawmawma, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Ashis Pradhan, Juan Mera, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, and Luka Majcen.

KBFC vs RGP Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Aleksandar Ignjatovic, Juan Carlos Nellar, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Freddy Lallawmawma, Apostolos Giannou, and Luka Majcen.

Captain: Victor Mongil | Vice-Captain: Marko Leskovic

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Nishu Kumar, Marko Leskovic, Hmingthan Mawia, Juan Carlos Nellar, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Freddy Lallawmawma, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, and Rahul K.P.

Captain: Juan Carlos Nellar | Vice-Captain: Ivan Kaliuzhnyi

Poll : 0 votes