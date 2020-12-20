The weekend action continues in the Indian Super League (ISL) with Kerala Blasters FC taking on SC East Bengal in the second game of the ISL Sunday double-header at the GMC Stadium.

Kerala Blasters FC come into this clash on the back of a loss against Bengaluru FC, in a high-scoring contest of the ISL. The match between the two sides witnessed six goals in total, with KBFC's young midfielder Rahul Kannoly Praveen scoring the opener for his side in the 17th minute. Soon, Bengaluru FC's foreign player Cleiton Sliva netted in the equaliser at the 29th minute.

Post that, the former ISL champions struck twice within the first ten minutes of the second half, which saw them take the lead by a margin of two goals. The next few minutes saw one goal from each side, as the Blasters ended the match with a 2-4 loss.

SC East Bengal come into this ISL match on the back of a close defeat against Hyderabad FC, which was again a high-scoring encounter. Jacques Maghoma gave SC East Bengal the lead after he put one past the goalkeeper at the 26th minute.

The Nizams bounced back as Spanish striker Aridane Santana netted in a brace within a fraction of seconds. The game saw a couple of goals coming from both the sides during the second half, with the final score being a 3-2 win for Hyderabad FC.

SC East Bengal find themselves placed at the bottom of the ISL points table whereas the Blasters are two spots above their opponents, at the ninth position. With both the sides yet to register a victory in this edition of the league, fans can expect a tough contest when they meet in Match 35 of ISL 2020-21.

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.

SC East Bengal

Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad.

Predicted Playing XIs

SC East Bengal

Debjit Majumder (GK), Rana Gharami, Sehnaj Singh, Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Surchandra Singh, Wahengbam Angousana, Anthony Pilkington (C), Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro (c), Seityasen Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Facundo Pereyra, Nongdomba Naorem, Gary Hooper.

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal

Date: 19th December 2020 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

KBFC vs SCEB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Team Prediction for KBFC vs SCEB clash at the ISL 2020-21

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Mohammed Irshad, Scott Neville, Vicente Gomez, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Gary Hooper and Facundo Pereyra.

Captain: Gary Hooper Vice-Captain: Anthony Pilkington

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Debjit Majumder, Sehnaj Singh, Bakary Kone, Mohammed Irshad, Scott Neville, Vicente Gomez, Anthony Pilkington, Rahul KP, Jacques Maghoma, Jordan Murray and Facundo Pereyra.

Captain: Facundo Pereyra Vice-Captain: Jacques Maghoma