Kerala Blasters 0-0 Jamshedpur FC: Player ratings as the two sides play out an eventful draw

Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC played out an entertaining 0-0 draw in match 73 of the ISL. The game saw the ball hit the woodwork a combined four times.

Here is how the players fared in the match.

Kerala Blasters Player Ratings

Albino Gomes - 5.5/10

Albino Gomes has been one of the most error-prone goalkeepers in the league, and he almost gifted Jamshedpur FC a goal in the first half. An unimpressive performance from him overall.

Sandeep Singh - 6.5/10

Sandeep Singh was his usual energetic self in the full-back position. A marked difference in his performance was the quality of crosses he delivered during the match.

Bakary Kone - 7/10

Kone was hard in the tackle, quick to intercept any balls to the feet of Valskis, and also came close to scoring on a couple of occasions.

Costa Nhamoinesu - 7/10

Costa's performance was almost identical to Kone's, where he read every move of the Jamshedpur FC midfielders a second before it was made. A top performance.

Jessel Carneiro - 6.5/10

Jessel, who was one of Kerala Blasters' most improved players last season has not quite had the same impact this season. He was fortunate that the mis-passes he made did not amount to anything.

Sahal Abdul Samad - 7/10

Sahal's work-rate was excellent today. He has been accused of lacking that in the past, but it certainly wasn't the case during the game. He could easily have had a couple of assists, and rightly deserved the man of the match award.

Rohit Kumar - 6.5/10

Rohit did most of the dirty work in midfield alongside Vicente Gomez and did it well.

Vicente Gomez - 6.5/10

Lying deep in midfield, Gomez is responsible for distribution of the ball to the wingers, and he did that efficiently on the day. He did not add much defensively, however.

Lalthathanga Khawlhring - 6/10

Khawlhring was tasked with winning balls back high up the pitch and supplying them to Gary Hooper and Jordan Murray, and in that specific role, he performed well.

Gary Hooper - 7/10

Hooper was unlucky not to score with a thunderous effort from outside the box, and also delivered a couple of excellent through balls to Murray. He was one of the best players for Kerala Blasters on the night.

Jordan Murray - 6/10

Murray can be credited for always being in the right goalscoring positions, but considering he did not take any of the chances, his game as a striker was incomplete.

Jamshedpur FC Player Ratings

TP Rehenesh - 6.5/10

Rehenesh was calm and assured between the sticks - not something that has been said too much this season. He made a couple of crucial saves.

Laldinliana Renthlei - 6/10

'Dinliana', as he is called is one of the first names on the Jamshedpur FC team sheet. The nature of the game meant he could not bomb forward as much as he normally does, but he was defensively astute.

Stephen Eze - 7/10

Eze was without his regular centre back partner Peter Hartley, but communicated well with Gahlot to make sure his team kept a clean sheet. He made a crucial off-the-line clearance.

Narender Gahlot - 8/10

Gahlot deserves all the accolades today. Stepping in for the captain of the team, he did not let the skipper's absence be felt. He read everything in the air, and was positionally excellent. A top performance from the youngster.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 6/10

Like Dinliana, Ricky did not venture forward too much because of how the match panned out, but he fulfilled his defensive responsibilities, which was priority.

Aitor Monroy - 6.5/10

Monroy's fouls on the Kerala Blasters transition were more crucial than what they looked like at the time. It was one of his better performances this season.

Alexandre Lima - 6.5/10

Lima was creative, quick-thinking and decisive in his play today. He showed why Jamshedpur FC signed him, and was unlucky to not register an assist. However, wasn't 100% defensively.

Seminlen Doungel - 6/10

New signing Doungel is still adjusting to how his new side plays. During his time on the pitch, he looked like a handful on the wing.

John Fitzgerald - 6.5/10

There is a thing such as 'trying too hard', and Fitzgerald may have been culpable of that today. There were times when a simple pass would have reached him had he simply stood still. Barring this criticism, he had a good game.

Nerijus Valskis - 6.5/10

Valskis was unlucky not to score when his shot from outside the box in the first half was parried on to the post. It was one of those games where the ball just wouldn't go in for him, but he did not give up till the end, for which he deserves credit.

Farukh Choudhary - 6/10

Like Doungel, Farukh Choudhary is also still learning the ropes of how his team plays. His chemistry with Valskis will get better in the coming games.