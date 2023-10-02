Kerala Blasters 1-0 Jamshedpur FC: Player Ratings for the Red Miners | ISL 2023-24

Kerala Blasters defeated Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in their second game of the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) season in Kochi on Sunday, October 1.

Jamshedpur FC came into the match on the back of a 0-0 draw against East Bengal. The Blasters, on the other hand, had started their league campaign with a 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC.

The match started as a cagey affair, with both sides focusing on defense and denying space to the opposition. Neither side created clear-cut opportunities in the first half as the scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

Both teams started the second half with more intent. The Red Miners made two changes at halftime in the hopes of breaking the deadlock.

Alen Stevanovic hit a well-struck volley in the 46th minute, but his shot flew over the crossbar.

Kerala Blasters also tried hard to get past the Red Miners' defense, but struggled to deal with the visitors' press. Adrian Luna finally broke the dreadlock in the 74th minute, finishing off a beautiful move by the Kerala Blasters from inside the box.

The goal forced the Red Miners to go forward more frequently, but they failed to get the much-needed equalizer and succumbed to a 1-0 loss.

With the win, Kerala Blasters moved to second place in the points table and are on six points, alongside Mohun Bagan. Jamshedpur FC are seventh in the table with one point from two games.

Jamshedpur FC Player Ratings:

TP Rehenesh (6): Rehenesh didn't have much to do during the match. He made two fairly comfortable saves but couldn't do much about the goal his side conceded.

Laldinpuia (5.5): Dinpuia had an average game. Despite doing fairly well against the Kerala Blasters wingers, he struggled to make an impact.

Pratik Chaudhari (6): Pratik dealt well with Kerala Blasters' attackers and worked brilliantly in tandem with Elsinho.

Elsinho had a good game (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Elsinho (6.5): Elsinho was superb and marshalled the Jamshedpur FC defense well.

Imran Khan (N/A): Imran made a positive start to the game but had to be substituted in the 15th minute due to a hamstring injury.

Pronay Halder (5.5): Pronay did well to keep up the strong press that Red Miners employed. He also made a few crunching tackles during the game.

Lenn didn't have a good game (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Seiminlen Doungel (5): Lenn couldn't do much in the first half, apart from a few runs down the flanks and was substituted at halftime.

Jeremy Manzorro (6): Manzorro had a good attempt at goal in the 52nd minute, but it was saved easily by Suresh. Overall, he performed well in midfield and helped the Red Miners keep their shape.

Alen Stevanovic (5.5): Stevanovic had a good shot early in the second half, but didn't have much of an impact on the game as a whole.

Nikhil Barla (5): Nikhil wasn't as impactful as he was in the previous game. He was substituted at the start of the second half.

Daniel Chima (5.5): Chima got a few chances but was unable to make use of them. He took only two shots during the match, with only one speculative long-range effort on target.

Substitutes

Ricky Lallawmawma (5.5): Ricky replaced Imran early in the first half. He was booked in the second half for a rash tackle on Adrian Luna.

Emil Benny (6): Emil replaced Nikhil at the start of the second half. He made some good runs down the flanks and also created some good chances.

Nongdamba Naorem (5.5): Naorem fired a brilliant shot after cutting in from the left, but the shot was saved brilliantly by the Kerala Blasters keeper.

R Tachikawa (5): Tachikawa replaced Stevanovic late in the second half. He couldn't impact the game.

M Sanan (N/A): Sanan replaced Pronay late in the game and didn't have enough minutes on the pitch to be given a rating.