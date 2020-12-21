Kerala Blasters 1-1 SC East Bengal: Player Ratings as winless streaks of both teams continue | ISL 2020-21

Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday. Bakary Kone scored an own goal in the 14th minute to give SC East Bengal the lead. Jeakson Singh equalized in the 90th minute of the match to restore parity for Kerala Blasters.

Here are the player ratings from the match.

Kerala Blasters Player Ratings

Kerala Blasters players celebrate after equalizing in the second half (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Albino Gomes (8/10) - Albino made some good saves against SC East Bengal, especially late in the contest to palm away Maghoma's shot.

Jessel Carneiro (6.5/10) - The left-back found his name back in the starting line-up after missing the last match. However, his crosses weren't as accurate as he would have wanted.

Bakary Kone (7/10) - Despite scoring an own goal, Kone made some good interceptions and tackles. He was unlucky to get a yellow card as replays showed he won the ball cleanly in the 58th minute.

Costa Nhamoinesu (6.5/10) - Costa was guilty of conceding the first goal. He let Rafique go past him and drill a low ball which eventually led to the own goal.

Nishu Kumar (6.5/10) - Deployed as a right-back, Nishu had a forgetful outing against SC East Bengal as he squandered possession a lot of time.

Facundo Pereyra (8/10) - Facundo posed a threat from the counter-attacks by providing exquisite passes and crosses, but the strikers let him down.

Vicente Gomez (7/10) - Gomez played as a defensive midfielder and won fouls in the middle of the park to stop East Bengal's attack multiple times. He also made the most number of passes.

Jeakson's last-gasp equaliser wins us a hard-fought point at the GMC Stadium.#KBFCSCEB #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/0zNmQb1A2r — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) December 20, 2020

Rohit Kumar (7/10) - Rohit put in a decent shift but had to be taken off at half-time as Kibu Vicuna wanted attacking midfielders on the pitch.

Rahul KP (7.5/10) - Rahul was a livewire for Kerala Blasters but was found wanting in the final third of the match.

Gary Hooper (6.5/10) - Despite playing as a lead striker, Hooper was ineffective in the first half of the game and didn't take a single shot.

Seityasen Singh (7/10) - Seityasen had a good number of touches on the ball, but his final cross lacked direction and took the steam out of the attack. He, too, was substituted at half-time.

Substitutes

Jeakson Singh (7.5/10) - Jeakson was instrumental in stopping the runs of Maghoma in the second half and also scored in the dying minutes of the match.

Sahal Abdul Samad (8/10) - Sahal registered his first assist this season as Jeakson headed in his cross. He also created a chance in the 71st minute when he put the ball on the platter for Murray.

Jordan Murray (7/10) - Murray produced a good shift in the center of the park to prevent SC East Bengal from running amok as they did in the first half.

SC East Bengal Player Ratings

SC East Bengal players celebrate after taking the lead (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Debjit Majumder (8/10) - Debjit made some fabulous saves in the game. His 71st-minute save stood out as he stopped Murray's scorching strike.

Scott Neville (5.5/10) - Scott Neville made some reckless challenges and even got a yellow card for a foul late in the game.

Sehnaj Singh (7/10) - Sehnaj was prolific for his side as he lunged in some crucial tackles and interceptions. He prevented the opposition from penetrating through the center.

Danny Fox (7/10) - After returning from injury, Fox brought composure to the SC East Bengal defense and made some good blocks.

Serves us well. You can't be so wasteful in front of goal and hope to grab all 3 points. #EastBengal — Debapriya Deb (@debapriya_deb) December 20, 2020

Surchandra Singh (7.5/10) - Surchandra finally seemed to get the hang of playing as a right wing-back for SC East Bengal. He performed his defensive duties with perfection and also lodged in some good long balls.

Matti Steinmann (7/10) - Steinmann made some good runs from the midfield. But a better performance was expected from him as he lacked decision-making in the crucial junctures.

Tomba Singh (7.5/10) - Tomba Singh had a fantastic ISL debut with his long-range effort in the 8th minute almost giving SC East Bengal the lead. He was taken off later as head coach Robbie Fowler wanted his side to play more defensively.

Bikash Jairu (7/10) - Jairu produced a good shift playing as a left wing-back to nullify the threat of Nishu Kumar.

Mohammed Rafique (8/10) - Rafique drilled the low cross which ultimately resulted in an own goal in the 13th minute to give SC East Bengal the lead.

Anthony Pilkington (8/10) - Pilkington had a great outing as his touchmap indicated he was involved in all the areas of the pitch. He took four shots in the game with two of them on target.

Jacques Maghoma (8/10) - Maghoma's energy troubled the opposition once again. He helped Jairu with his defensive duties and combined well with Pilkington during the attack.

Substitutes

Yumnam Gopi Singh (6/10) - Gopi Singh was brought on for Tomba Singh in the 70th minute of the match to provide a defensive screening.