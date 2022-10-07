Kerala Blasters 3-1 East Bengal: Player ratings as Ivan Kalyuzhnyi stun the Red and Gold Brigade | ISL 2022-23

In the opening clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on Friday, October 7, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi hogged the limelight with his brace off the bench for Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in their 3-1 win over East Bengal (EB). The Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium was left buzzing as the home team tore apart the Red and Gold Brigade's defense in the second half.

In a game that evolved seemingly as a chaotic affair in the first half, KBFC drew first blood through Adrian Luna in the 72nd minute. Although East Bengal were still in the game with a chance, Kaliuzhnyi's introduction quickly changed the narrative. The Ukrainian midfielder scored two stunning goals in a span of seven minutes ( 82 and 89), sandwiched between Alex Lima's strike (88) for the visitors.

East Bengal were left stunned as they suffered a humbling defeat in their first ISL game under new head coach Stephen Constantine.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for Kerala Blasters' clash against East Bengal.

KERALA BlASTERS FC

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (Goalkeeper) [6.0]

Last season's Golden Gloves winner had very little to do throughout the game, but still failed to come away with a clean sheet.

Harmanjot Khabra [8.5]

The veteran full-back was an absolute rock at the back as he showcased his no-nonsense mentality through and through. Khabra was also the one to pick out Adrian Luna for KBFC's first goal of the season with a peach of a long ball from the halfway line.

Marko Leskovic [7.0]

The Croatian centre-back is crucial to KBFC's backline, and yet again he showed why. Leskovic did brilliantly to marshall Cleition Silva and VP Suhair throughout the game. Even when a much more physical Eliandro was brought on, the 31-year-old didn't lose his footing.

Ruivah Hormipam [6.5]

The young defender complemented Leskovic brilliantly and didn't put a step wrong throughout the game.

Jessel Carneiro [7.5]

He was one of the best players for KBFC, winning possession even in the opposition half and delivering a couple of neat crosses. The skipper also stepped in with multiple crucial defensive interceptions.

Lalthathanga Khawlhring [8.0]

Puitea was the one orchestrating the play from the middle of the park for the Blasters. He made three key passes throughout the game and completed 83 percent of his passes.

Sahal Abdul Samad [6.5]

The heartthrob of Kerala fans, Sahal, lacked precision in his balls into the final third. However, he showed great fight and workrate throughout.

Adrian Luna [8.5]

The Uruguayan magician just kept growing leaps and bounds throughout the game. He was marshaled well by the East Bengal defense in the first half, but he moved smartly in the next 45, to pick apart the opposition defense. His finish for the first goal was exquisite.

Jeakson Singh [7.0]

The youngster did well to contain the opposition midfield and break down transition plays.

Apostolos Giannou [6.5]

Although the Greek-Australian striker worked hard throughout his time on the pitch, he failed to capitalize on the chances that fell his way. But Giannou seems like someone who will eventually grow into the team soon.

Dimitrios Diamantakos [6.0]

The Greek forward didn't have the kind of impact Ivan Vukomanovic would've expected. He missed a big opportunity and was quiet throughout his time on the pitch.

SUBSTITUTES:

Rahul KP [6.0]

He replaced Sahal, and in his 19 minutes on the pitch, Rahul gave the ball away on multiple occasions.

Bidyashagar Singh [7.0]

In just 10 minutes, the young forward registered three key passes and also bagged an assist. He might be pushing his case to feature in the starting line-up following his impressive cameo.

Ivan Kalyuzhnyi [10.0]

﻿The Ukrainian midfielder delivered one of the most Hollywood-esque performances in the history of the ISL. In just 10 odd minutes, Ivan scored two absolutely stunning goals to steer the match away from East Bengal.

While his first goal was a mazey run, Kalyuzhnyi struck an absolute worldie from outside the box for his second.

Victor Mongil [NA]

Came on too late to make any significant impact.

EAST BENGAL

Kamaljit Singh (GK) [7.0]

Although the former Odisha FC keeper had a nervy start to the game, he slowly grew into the game and made two crucial stops to keep East Bengal in the game in the early minutes of the second half.

Ankit Mukherjee [4.0]

The full-back had a night to forget as he gave the ball away on multiple occasions. Furthermore, Ankit was constantly outdone by Adrian Luna and couldn't provide anything going forward.

Lalchungnunga [6.5]

Although East Bengal conceded three goals, Lalchungnunga was one of their better players as he held his own in the backline against the likes of Giannou and Diamantakos.

Ivan Gonzalez [6.0]

Not the most emphatic performance from the Spaniard but he held his end well throughout the game.

Charis Kyriakou [6.5]

He was one of the better performers for East Bengal as he marshaled the left flank expertly on most occasions.

Tuhin Das [5.5]

Other than his relentless workrate, Tuhin made no real impact for East Bengal as he looked underprepared for the ISL.

Souvik Chakrabarti [6.0]

The former Hyderabad FC star lost possession in the middle of the park on multiple occasions and looked out of depth when it came to creativity from deep. He was also dribbled past on four separate occasions.

Alex Lima [7.5]

The Brazilian midfielder was the pick of the players for EB as he tried to make things happen from midfield. Lima also scored the lone goal for the Red and Gold Brigade.

Suhair VP [5.5]

The former NEUFC forward looked extremely rusty throughout his time on the pitch.

Sumeet Passi [5.0]

His poor performance on the right flank led to KBFC utilizing the channels to overwhelm the East Bengal defense. He couldn't contribute at either end of the pitch.

Cleiton Silva [6.0]

The Brazilian was largely ineffective except for his late cross that eventually led to Lima's goal.

SUBSTITUTES:

Amarjit Singh Kiyam [6.0]

In 10 minutes, he completed all his passes but gave the ball away on a couple of occasions.

Eliandro [5.5]

Had no significant impact on the pitch after coming on.

Jerry Lalrinzuala [5.5]

The highlight of his night was the tussle he was involved in with Rahul KP.

Jordan O'Doherty [NA]

Came on too late to make an impact.

Poll : 0 votes