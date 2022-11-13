Kerala Blasters 3 - 1 FC Goa: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Kerala Blasters defeated FC Goa 3-1 in their sixth game of the ISL 2022-23 season in Kochi today (November 13). It was the Gaurs' fifth game of the season.

Kerala Blasters came into the game having been seventh in the points table and having defeated NorthEast United FC 3-0 in their previous game.

FC Goa, meanwhile, came into the game having placed fourth in the points table and having defeated Jamshedpur FC.

The match started with both sides showing positive intent and trying to score an early goal.

The match saw some good end-to-end action, with both sides squandering some good chances. The Tuskers broke the deadlock first in the 42nd minute when Adrian Luna placed the ball into the net from a Sahal Abdul Samad pass.

Kerala Blasters were then awarded a penalty in the dying moments of the first half. Dimitrios Diamantakos made no mistake in converting from the spot.

The Tuskers started the second half on the same note they ended the first half on. They kept on creating more chances and put the FC Goa defense under constant pressure.

Ivan Kaliuzhnyi made it 3-0 for the Kerala Blasters in the 52nd with a wonder strike from at least 30 yards out.

FC Goa tried hard to get a goal back and finally found the net in the 67th minute courtesy of a Noah Wali header from a Seriton Fernandes cross.

The game witnessed end-to-end action in the second half but both teams failed to convert their chances.

The scoreboard at full-time read 3-1 in favor of Kerala Blasters. With today's win, they moved into fifth spot in the points table.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game

#3 FC Goa rue their missed chances in the first half

Noah Wali missed some good chances in the first half (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

FC Goa started the game on a positive note as they created some good chances while the scores were still tied but failed to convert them.

Noah Wali and Iker Guarrotxena were guilty of wasting some good chances.

The Gaurs looked lackluster upfront and messed up some good chances to conjure up a goal.

Carlos Pena will rue his side's missed chances in the first half. Had the Gaurs converted the chances they created in the first half, the story of the game could have been different.

FC Goa will want their forwards to pull up their socks and become more clinical.

#2 Kerala Blasters turn the game around in a span of 10 minutes

Dimitrios scored the second goal and assisted Ivan for the third goal (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The game was an evenly contested tie until the 42nd minute with both sides creating opportunities but squandering them.

In the 42nd minute, Sahal Abdul Samad played a scuffed pass to Adrian Luna who tapped the ball into the net to give the Tuskers the lead. That one could say was a major turning point in the game as Kerala Blasters shifted gears after scoring the first goal.

Anwar Ali brought down Diamantakos inside the box in the 45th minute and a penalty was awarded to the home side. The latter made no mistake in doubling the lead for the Tuskers.

Kerala Blasters started the second half with a bang, creating numerous chances. Ivan Kaliuzhnyi then scored a wonderful goal from more than 30 yards out in the 52nd minute to make it 3-0.

It was this span of 10 minutes from the 42nd minute to the 52nd minute that completely changed the course of the game. FC Goa looked shaky and confused during this period, and Kerala Blasters made full use of this dip to change the course of the game.

#1 Ivan Kaliuzhnyi continues his good run with Kerala Blasters

Ivan scored another worldclass goal today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Ivan Kaliuzhnyi has had a dream start to the ISL 2022-23 season.

The Ukrainian midfielder had a dream ISL debut by scoring a wonder strike against East Bengal FC. He scored a brace in the opening game of the season.

Kaliuzhnyi scored another goal against ATK Mohun Bagan in his second game of the season. Today, the Ukrainian scored his fourth goal of the season to become the joint-highest scorer in the league.

Kaliuzhnyi's presence in the squad has helped coach Ivan Vukomanovic as the Ukrainian has had a massive impact on the pitch.

His measured long rangers have been a huge advantage for Kerala Blasters. Apart from scoring an important goal, Kaliuzhnyi had two crucial interceptions and three blocks which were very important for his side.

Overall, the midfielder's presence has been a huge boost for the Tuskers.

