Kerala Blasters FC 1-0 Jamshedpur FC: Manjappada player ratings as Adrian Luna's strike downs the Red Miners 

Kerala Blasters FC secured their second consecutive victory in the ISL 2023-24 season by beating Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in a tightly contested match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

The decisive moment came in the 74th minute when Blasters captain Adrian Luna found the back of the net. The winning moment evolved from teamwork as Daisuke Sakai initiated the move with a quick pass followed by Diamantakos skillfully backheeling to Luna, who calmly chipped the ball into the net, securing victory for Kerala Blasters FC.

Despite Jamshedpur FC's offensive pressure, they couldn't break the deadlock. The Red Miners' efforts continued after half-time, with attempts from the likes of Jeremy Manzorro and Daniel Chima Chukwu. However, they couldn't find the equalizer.

Following the win, Kerala Blasters climbed to the top two of the table alongside Mohun Bagan.

On that note, let's look at how each player fared for the hosts Kerala Blasters.

Kerala Blasters FC - Players ratings

Sachin Suresh - 8/10

The young custodian emerged as the unsung hero for Kerala Blasters in their victory over Jamshedpur FC. Sachin Suresh made three crucial saves, with one being an extraordinary effort during the dying minutes, ensuring Kerala's win.

His ability to read the game and swift reflexes were commendable. Suresh's ball distribution from the back also played a significant role in initiating attacking plays for the team.

Prabir Das - 6/10

Prabir Das, typically a dynamic attacking force on the flanks, had a relatively quiet game this time. Although he managed three clearances, his usual attacking prowess was missing.

However, his defensive contribution cannot be overlooked, indicating his versatility.

Pritam Kotal - 6.5/10

Pritam Kotal, while not at his best, was decent in the backline. He made two crucial interceptions and three clearances.

Kotal's aerial dominance and ability to thwart Jamshedpur's attacks were vital in maintaining Kerala's lead.

Milos Drincic - 7.5/10

Milos Drincic was instrumental in Kerala's defensive solidity and attacking fluidity. His four tackles, three interceptions, and six duels won highlighted his defensive commitment.

Moreover, his ability to transition from defense to offense seamlessly added a new dimension to Kerala's gameplay, earning him a well-deserved 7.5 rating.

Aiban Dohling - 6.5/10

Aiban Dohling had a decent game, contributing effectively in both defense and attack. His three tackles and three interceptions were very crucial in keeping Jamshedpur FC at bay.

Mohammed Aimen - 7/10

Youngster Mohammed Aimen had an outstanding game. His three crosses and chance created highlighted his attacking intent, while his defensive contributions, including three tackles and successful duels, were vital in stifling Jamshedpur's attacks.

Danish Farooq Bhat - 7/10

Danish Farooq Bhat displayed excellent midfield control and passing precision. His three tackles and three interceptions showcased his defensive capabilities, while his short passing and ability to build plays were pivotal in Kerala's transitional phases.

Jeakson Singh - 7/10

Jeakson Singh had a commendable performance in midfield. He showcased his ability to win duels, maintain accurate passing, and initiate attacking plays from the midfield. His defensive contributions and creative instincts were crucial in Kerala FC's overall gameplay.

Daisuke Sakai - 6/10

The Japanese winger, though not exceptional, displayed improvement from his previous game. His well-timed runs and effective work on the flanks added depth to Kerala's attacks.

Kwame Peprah - 5/10

Kwame Peprah had a disappointing outing, failing to make a significant impact. His lack of shots on target and his inability to establish a link with the Blasters' attacking upfront was not a good sign.

Adrian Luna - 8/10

Adrian Luna emerged as the hero of the night, scoring his second goal in as many matches. His two chances created, two crosses, and he recorded an 89 percent passing accuracy was pivotal in Kerala's attacking prowess.

Luna's ability to create opportunities and effectively link plays highlighted his importance to the team.

Substitutes

Dimitri Diamantakos - 7/10

Despite playing only 30 minutes, Dimitri Diamantakos made a significant impact. His assist for Luna's goal highlighted his vision and passing accuracy.

Coming back from injury, Diamantakos injected energy into the attack, providing Kerala Blasters with a much-needed attacking endeavor in the final thirds.

Vibin Mohanan - 6.5/10

Vibin Mohanan, coming off the bench, made valuable contributions to Kerala Blasters' midfield. His two interceptions and one chance created showcased his defensive and creative abilities.