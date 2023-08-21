Kerala Blasters FC 5-0 Indian Air Force FT: Tuskers player ratings as they close out Durand Cup 2023 campaign with thumping win

Kerala Blasters FC ended their Durand Cup 2023 campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of Indian Air Force FT on Monday (August 21).

The Tuskers were out of the competition after losing 4-3 to Gokulam Kerala FC and drawing 2-2 with a young Bengaluru FC in their first two games. As a result, they made multiple changes to their XI for the contest against Air Force.

Driven by youthful exuberance, Kerala put in their best display of the competition. Mohammed Aimen opened the scoring after just nine minutes with a brilliant long-range strike. Three minutes later, Bidyashagar Singh made it 2-0 with a near-post finish.

Danish Farooq, one of the Blasters' stars of the evening, scored in the 57th minute before Bidyashagar scored with a header to make it 4-0 five minutes later. The latter completed his hat-trick in the 82nd minute, tapping home after the goalkeeper saved Mohammed Azhar's shot from distance.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Kerala Blasters from the contest:

Sachin Suresh - 6/10

Suresh had only one real save to make and did so midway through the second half to walk away with an easy clean sheet.

Huidrom Naocha Singh - 7/10

Singh put in a solid display, charging forward with the ball while also remaining defensively resolute.

Pritam Kotal - 7/10

Given his experience, it was never going to be a difficult match for Kotal, who cruised through without any problems.

Bijoy Varghese - 7/10

Varghese also enjoyed a straightforward evening, winning a few key headers and displaying a decent passing range.

Vibin Mohanan - 9/10

Mohanan was the star of the show for the Kerala Blasters, shining with his ability to break past the press and feeding his teammates. He also got himself a goal contribution, assisting Bidyashagar's second goal with a superb cross from the left.

Danish Farooq - 8.5/10

Farooq ran the show for the Tuskers, with his runs forward and passing range complementing Mohanan's press-resistant play. He got the assist for Bidyashagar's first-half strike before scoring his side's third goal with a composed finish after comfortably beating his marker.

Mohammed Aimen - 7/10

Aimen's directness was a key feature of the Kerala Blasters' attacks, and he opened the scoring with a stunning arrowed finish from distance. He had another chance to score late in the half but put his shot over the bar before being replaced at half-time.

Mohammed Azhar - 6.5/10

Azhar was subdued in the first half but improved after the break, stringing a few passes together. He also stung the palms of the Air Force goalkeeper on a couple of occasions.

Saurav Mandal - 7/10

Mandal was a constant threat to the opposition defence, thanks to his dribbling and passing. He got the assist for Farooq's goal with a perfectly weighted pass.

Bidyashagar Singh - 10/10

Bidyashagar recorded a perfect hat-trick for Kerala Blasters, helping them cap off their Durand Cup campaign on a high.

He lashed the ball home with his left foot at the near post to make it 2-0 to the Indian Super League side. Twelve minutes after the break, the forward scored again, this time with a header into the turf and into the back of the net.

Bidyashagar scored once more, but the effort was ruled out for offside. However, he wasn't to be denied in the 82nd minute, tapping the ball into a virtually empty net with his right foot after the keeper hd palmed out Azhar's long-range effort.

Ishan Pandita - 4/10

Pandita hardly got a sniff and played just a couple of passes before being taken off in the 24th minute, possibly due to a fitness concern.

Ratings of Kerala Blasters substitutes

Bryce Miranda (Pandita 24') - 7/10

Miranda was a threat whenever he charged forward but failed to convert his chances, including one when he rounded the 'keeper only to hit the post.

Justine Emmanuel (Aimen 46') - 7/10

Emmanuel's arrival was the last thing Air Force needed when 2-0 down, as his pace caused them all kinds of problems. He was involved in two of Kerala Blasters' three second-half goals.

Nihal Sudeesh (Farooq 62') - 7/10

Sudeesh put in a good cameo, playing his part in a few well-constructed passing moved and forcing a good save from the goalkeeper.

Yohenba Meitei (Mohanan 74') - 6/10

Meitei was involved in the Kerala Blasters' final goal in what was an otherwise routine showing.

Mohammad Saheef (Kotal 74') - 6/10

Saheef had little to do after coming on apart from completing a few straightforward passes and making a couple of defensive interventions.