Kerala Blasters FC secure the services of Montenegrin defender Milos Drincic | ISL 2023-24

Kerala Blasters FC have announced the signing of Montenegrin defender Milos Drincic. The 24-year-old has signed a one-year deal at the club, that will keep him until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Drincic has plied his trade for two Montenegrin clubs in his career, where he has clocked over 200 appearances in the first division since making his debut in 2016.

He began his career at Shakhter Soligorsk, before making a move to first-division team FK Iskra Danilovgrad, where he became a key fixture in the starting lineup, amassing over 160 appearances and scoring seven goals.

Following his tenure at Danilovgrad, Drincic moved to FK Sutjeska Niksic in 2021, where he made 62 appearances in two years. His time at the club has seen him play in UEFA Champions League qualifiers, Europa League qualifiers, and Europa Conference League qualifiers.

The center-back consistently represented Montenegro youth set-ups, notably making 16 appearances for the under-21 team.

After struggling with a prolonged injury that kept him sidelined for an entire year, Drincic marked his return to football last month in a friendly match.

Speaking to the Kerala Blasters media after completing his move, Drincic said:

"I see this as a wonderful opportunity to explore a new challenge in a different league with a great club. There was a good feeling from the first moment I started speaking with Karolis. I am really looking forward to this new chapter of my career"

“There were no doubts we wanted him” – Kerala Blasters Sporting director Kariolis Skinkys on Milos Drincic

The combination of Kerala Blasters FC's defensive struggles and the absence of backup options for Marko Leskovic prompted the club to secure the services of Drincic. Karolis Skinkys, the Director of Football for the Blasters, expressed his evident excitement about the signing.

"Milos Drincic is exactly the profile we were looking for - fighter mentality, peak age, playing in top European league, and great ambition to represent Kerala Blasters. There were no doubts we wanted him. Though it took some time, I'm glad we have Milos."

Despite being only 24, Drincic brings a wealth of experience to the Blasters' lineup. With a remarkable tally of over 200 appearances and involvement in top-tier football competitions, his presence aligns well with the club's ambitions.

Notably, the Montenegrin is a physical defender with the added versatility to play as a left-back. His arrival is expected to significantly improve Kerala Blasters’ defensive depth as they now possess Drincic in addition to Leskovic, Pritam Kotal, Hormipam, and Bijoy Varghese.