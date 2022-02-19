×
Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know 

KBFC's Sahal Abdul Samad celebrates after scoring from close range (Credits: ISL).
Baraneetharan K
ANALYST
Modified Feb 19, 2022 01:37 PM IST
Preview

ATK Mohun Bagan will face off against Kerala Blasters in a crucial Hero ISL encounter tonight to ensure a spot in the shield race. The fixture between the two sides will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa

Juan Ferrando's Mariners have enjoyed a rich vein of form so far and sit second in the table. They have accumulated 29 points after 15 games, with eight wins, five draws, and two losses. The Kolkata-based outfit head into this contest after defeating FC Goa 2-0 in their previous outing.

ATK Mohun Bagan are undefeated in their previous 11 games. They have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, tying them with league leaders Hyderabad FC.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, have decimated some of the league's top teams recently, resurrecting their hopes of making it to the playoffs. The Blasters have won three and lost two of their previous five games, moving them to fourth place in the league table with 26 points.

Both clubs are in great shape and will go into this game with a lot of confidence. With the stakes of each game rising, they will both want to clinch three points to make their way to the top of the standings more easily.

Not long before our next challenge. We take on Kerala Blasters at Tilak Maidan this Saturday! ⚡️🔜#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #HeroISL #IndianFootball #KBFCATKMB https://t.co/hAZlUIjJ7l

Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head

The Mariners have won all three of their ISL contests against the Tuskers. In the previous meeting between the two teams, the Kolkata-based outfit won 4-2.

Matches played: 3.

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 0.

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 3.

Draws: 0.

It's the 𝘾𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙃 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙏𝙄𝙏𝘼𝙉𝙎 ⚔ as the Yellow Army 🟡 take on the Mariners 🟢🔴! 💥 Read the #KBFCATKMB match preview 👉🏻 bit.ly/34RDCV4 #HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/1ss6E8bu0t

Top scorers in the current season

ATK Mohun Bagan - Liston Colaco (seven goals in 14 matches).

Kerala Blasters FC - Alvaro Vazquez (five goals in 12 matches).

Clean sheets in the current season

ATKMB - Amrinder Singh (three clean sheets in 13 matches).

KBFC - Prabhsukhan Gill (five clean sheets in nine matches).

More stats and numbers you need to know

🗣️ "He is a great player. He has to continue working hard, because the things he provides to this team are great." - @ivanvuko19 Shoutout to @sahal_samad for putting in a fantastic shift in #KBFCSCEB! 👊🏽#YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് https://t.co/nCPJ8sVG9o

Most Saves: Amrinder Singh (ATKMB) - 42, Prabhsukhan Gill (KBFC) - 26.

Most Passes: Pritam Kotal (ATKMB) - 611, Marko Lescovic (KBFC) - 557, Adrian Luna (KBFC) - 532.

Most Interceptions: Tiri (ATKMB) - 41, Pritam Kotal (ATKMB) - 37, Jeakson Singh (KBFC) - 35.

Most Tackles: Adrian Luna (KBFC) - 68, Carl McHugh (ATKMB) - 54, Subashish Bose (ATKMB) - 64.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
