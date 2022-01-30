Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know 

Kerala Blasters FC will lock horns with Bengaluru FC on match no 76 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. The game will take place at Vasco da Gama's Tilak Maidan Stadium.

The Blasters are back on the field after a 17-day hiatus due to Covid-19 cases on the team. Ivan Vukomanovic's men are third in the league standings, amassing 17 points from ten games, including four wins, five losses, and a draw.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC are gaining momentum after a 3-0 win over southern rivals Chennaiyin FC in their most recent match. With 17 points from 13 games, the Blues sit sixth in the league table, with four wins, five draws, and four losses.

The Yellow Army will be looking to return to winning ways after a long absence. Marco's men, who have gone unbeaten in their last seven matches, will impose a stout threat on Kerala Blasters this time.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head

Bengaluru and Kerala Blasters have met nine times, with Bengaluru FC winning five and Kerala Blasters FC winning just two. Their most recent meeting this season ended in a 1-1 tie in match 11.

Matches Played: 9

Kerala Blasters wins: 2

Bengaluru wins: 5

Draws: 2

Top scorers in the current season

Bengaluru FC - Cleiton Silva (Five goals from 10 matches)

Kerala Blasters FC: Sahal Samad (4 goals in 10 matches), Alvaro Vazquez (4 goals in 10 matches)

Clean Sheets from the current season

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (2 cleansheets in 1 match)

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (3 clean sheets in 7 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 25 (BFC), Prabhsukhan Gill - 18 (KBFC)

Most Passes: Alan Costa - 574 (BFC), Marko Lescovic - 432 (KBFC)

Most Interceptions: Bruno Silva - 27 (BFC), Jeakson Singh - 28 (KBFC)

Most Tackles: Bruno Silva - 67 (BFC), Adrian Luna - 48 (KBFC)

Edited by Diptanil Roy