Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head stats and team news for the ISL 2023-24 opener 

The highly awaited 10th edition of the Indian Super League is all set to kick off, with Kerala Blasters FC set to host Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Thursday, September 21.

This particular fixture stirred significant controversy last year, primarily due to a controversial Sunil Chhetri free-kick goal. Following the referee's decision to allow the goal, Ivan Vukomanovic, in protest, walked off the pitch with over fifteen minutes of play remaining.

Although the consequences of that incident weighed heavily on the Blasters, they will now focused on turning the page and embarking on a fresh start after a disappointing season.

Despite some key departures and multiple injuries in the pre-season, they have bolstered their squad depth during the transfer window by acquiring several experienced players.

Meanwhile, their opponents Bengaluru FC have had an overhaul to the squad, but they look as strong as ever after finishing as the runner-up last season.

The first team did not take part in the Durand Cup, but there has been an extensive pre-season for the team under Simon Grayson’s tutelage. The new-look team will be ready to give their best in front of a crowd that will firmly back the Kerala Blasters.

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-Head record

This fixture has been intense in the past, but historically, there has been only one team dominating this rivalry.

Bengaluru FC have emerged victorious in eight out of their 13 encounters, while the Blasters have secured just three wins. However, there is a positive trend for the Tuskers as all three of their victories have been achieved at Kochi.

Last season, this fixture offered a roller-coaster ride, with the Blasters securing a thrilling 3-2 victory courtesy of goals from Marko Leskovic, Dimitrios Diamantakos, and Apostolos Giannou.

However, the Blues exacted their revenge in the subsequent two encounters, winning both matches 1-0, including the infamous playoff clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in March.

Matches played: 13.

BFC wins: 8.

KBFC wins: 3.

Draws: 2.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Team news

Kerala Blasters' head coach Vukomanovic remains suspended, and as a result, assistant coach Frank Dauwen will be in charge on the sidelines, leading the team. Additionally, they will be without Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos, who found the net in this fixture last season.

Ishan Pandita and Saurav Mandal are also unavailable due to their absence from the pre-season tour in the UAE. Furthermore, Rahul KP and Bryce Miranda won't be in the squad as they are currently representing India in the Asian Games 2023.

As for Bengaluru FC, all their players are fit since their first team is yet to play a competitive game this season. However, they will miss the services of Sunil Chhetri and Rohit Danu, who are representing India at the Asian Games 2023.