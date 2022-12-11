Kerala Blasters (KBFC) and Bengaluru FC (BFC) face off in a Southern Derby in the final game of Matchweek 10 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 22/23 on Sunday, December 11, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

The Blasters extended their winning streak to four games by beating Jamshedpur FC 1-0 away from home in their last encounter. In-form striker Dimitris Diamantakos has now netted in each of their four encounters and looks set to make it five in five.

Meanwhile, after returning to winning ways against FC Goa, Simon Grayson's Bengaluru FC fell to a tough 1-0 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan. The game could've easily gone their way, but they didn't make the most of their chances in the final third.

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, and Muheet Shabir Khan.

Defenders: Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy-V, and Victor Mongil.

Midfielders: Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, and Saurav Mandal.

Forwards: Apostolous Giannou, Dimitris Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, and MS Sreekuttan.

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, and Sharon P.

Defenders: Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Prabir Das, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Muirang Wungyanyg, and Biswa Darjee.

Midfielders: Bruno Silva Almeida, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jayesh Rane, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Rohit Kumar, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, and Huidrom Thoi-Singh.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Sivasakthi Narayanan, and Harmanpreet Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Sandeep Singh, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Jeakson Singh, Dimitris Diamantakos, and Rahul KP.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu(GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Prabir Das, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Javi Hernandez, Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Naorem Roshan Singh, and Roy Krishna.

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC

Date: December 11, 2022, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Considering the two teams' form and the Blasters' home advantage, it's hard to look past the home side to get the three points from this encounter. Bengaluru FC haven't really offered much going up front and they need to improve their finishing. While something tells me they will do that in this fixture, it's hard to see them outscore the Blasters.

Naorem Roshan Singh and Namgyal Bhutia are two Bengaluru FC players I feel are essential. The former is listed as a defender but is playing up front and isn't far away from a big haul. The other players I feel are essential are Javi Hernandez, Adrian Luna, Dimitris Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Ivan Kaluzhnyi.

The in-form Dimitris Diamantakos and Adrian Luna are the best captaincy options in my view.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabhsukhan Gill, Naorem Roshan Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Sandeep Singh, Marko Leskovic, Sahal Abdul Samad, Javi Hernandez, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Rahul KP, Adrian Luna, and Dimitris Diamantakos.

Captain: Dimitris Diamantakos. Vice-captain: Ivan Kaliuzhnyi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prabhsukhan Gill, Naorem Roshan Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Ruivah Hormipam, Javi Hernandez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Rahul KP, Adrian Luna, Dimitris Diamantakos, and Roy Krishna.

Captain: Adrian Luna. Vice-captain: Dimitris Diamantakos.

