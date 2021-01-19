Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction, preview, team news and more

Bengaluru FC take on Kerala Blasters FC in a battle of two southern Indian rivals at the Indian Super League (ISL) in Bambolim on Wednesday.

The Blues are 7th in the ISL standings and are struggling to win games. They have been lacklustre in their gameplay in their recent few matches.

Head coach Naushad Moosa has the responsibility of taking the team into the top-four after Carles Cuadrat parted ways with the club. The Blues lost four matches in a row before drawing their most recent ISL fixture with NorthEast United FC.

Kerala Blasters FC have made a recovery after an uninspiring start to the season. Due to the lack of cohesion and communication in the team, Kibu Vicuna has been regularly tweaking with his line-ups to find his perfect XI. The Blasters occupy the 10th place in the table and need all three points to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-Head

Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC have faced each other on seven occasions. Bengaluru FC have won five fixtures, drawn one, and lost one to Kerala Blasters FC. The Blues ran out 4-2 winners earlier in the current ISL season.

Kerala Blasters FC form guide: W-L-L-W-D

Bengaluru FC form guide: L-L-L-L-D

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Team News

Kerala Blasters FC

Bakary Kone is set to be out of action as the Burkinabe central defender has some injury concerns. New signing Subha Ghosh is unavailable for selection due to Transfer Registration Complications. Juande is expected to play a cameo in the second half.

Bengaluru FC

Dimas Delgado has left the team and is in Spain currently due to personal issues. New signing Xisco Hernandez has joined the returning left-back Ashique Kuruniyan in quarantine. Both are unavailable for selection. Francisco Gonzalez is expected to be slotted in the defensive midfield position.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC predicted XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Albino Gomes (GK), Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro (C), Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Gary Hooper.

Bengaluru FC

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari, Juanan, Parag Srivas, Cleiton Silva, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Francisco Gonzalez, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri (C).

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction

Kerala Blasters FC are an improving unit under Kibu Vicuna and have eventually started to win games after an initial winless drought. Bengaluru FC need a complete rebuilding, starting from the first team roster to the club structure.

It is tough to pick one team in this face-off. The game can go to either side, depending upon the tactical applicability from both teams on matchday. There is every possibility of it ending in a draw.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC FC 1-1 Bengaluru FC