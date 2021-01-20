Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC, both of whom are placed in the lower half of the ISL standings, will clash on Wednesday. The thrilling encounter between the two southern rivals will be held at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim, Goa.

Kerala Blasters FC occupy the tenth spot on the ISL standings with a tally of 10 points from eleven matches. They have won just two matches this season. Both the wins came in their last five ISL encounters.

Bengaluru FC are a few spots above the Blasters, in the seventh position on the table. The former ISL champions have accumulated 13 points from eleven games.

Bengaluru FC Preview

Bengaluru FC come into this clash after a string of poor results. The Blues lost four games in a row before getting a draw. It resulted in their slide down the table to the seventh spot.

Interim head coach Naushad Moosa is yet to register his first win since taking over from Carles Cuadrat.

The attacking unit needs to step up as Bengaluru FC have scored only twice in their previous five clashes. Sunil Chhetri will hope to inspire his side with a great performance in front of the goal.

Kerala Blasters FC Preview

Head coach Kibu Vicuna will aim to exact revenge in the reverse fixture at Bambolim. The Blasters lost to their familiar foes by a humiliating 4-2 margin in their last face-off.

But Kerala Blasters come into this encounter on the back of positive results. They defeated Jamshedpur FC in a spirited fashion and drew with an in-form SC East Bengal.

Kerala Blasters FC will look to ride on the momentum and clinch the win over Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Prediction

Kerala Blasters have shown good spirit in their recent matches in the league (Courtesy - ISL)

The two sides have always been involved in high-octane clashes ever since the Blues made their way to the ISL.

Bengaluru FC enjoy a heavily lopsided advantage in the head-to-head clashes against the Blasters. In their seven meetings, the Blues have won five times. Kerala Blasters FC have won just once whereas one match between them has ended in a draw.

When the two sides clashed earlier this season, Bengaluru FC were a confident bunch and demolished the Blasters. However, the Blues are in a spot of bother coming into this clash. Kerala thus have a good chance of sneaking in a goal.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1 - 1 Kerala Blasters FC