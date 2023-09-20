Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 clash? 

The highly anticipated 10th edition of the Indian Super League is set to kick off with an enticing showdown between two rivals - Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC on Thursday, September 21.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi will be packed with passionate fans rallying behind the Blasters, promising an electrifying atmosphere fueled by the intense rivalry between these two teams.

Kerala Blasters enter this season with a score to settle after an inconsistent campaign. Their playoff defeat to Bengaluru FC, marked by a controversial goal and Ivan Vukomanovic's infamous walk-off incident, will remain etched in ISL folklore, but it certainly led to huge consequences for the club.

Nonetheless, they have put everything behind them and will be hoping to start fresh this campaign. After losing several key players, including Sahal Abdul Samad, the club have done a solid job of building a strong team, with several experienced additions to the squad.

While their recent Durand Cup campaign was disappointing, with an early exit and struggles against Gokulam Kerala FC and Bengaluru FC's reserve team, they showcased better form during their pre-season tour in the UAE.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, have undergone a massive squad overhaul. Despite a disappointing end to the last campaign, where they lost the ISL and the Super Cup finals, there are several positives to build on from last season.

They have a challenging start to the season, as their talismanic captain, Sunil Chhetri, will be absent for at least the first two matches. Nevertheless, the Blues have the squad depth and the quality to pose problems for the Kerala Blasters defense.

The game is expected to be a tight affair yet again but the advantage lies with the Blasters due to their extensive pre-season preparations and the support they'll enjoy in Kochi.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: ISL 2023-24 Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, Matchday 1

Date & Time: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 8.00 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Telecast details

The clash between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8.00 pm IST on September 21. Additionally, the match will be televised on Surya Movies in the Malayalam language.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Live streaming details

The opening match between the Yellow Army and the Blues can also be live-streamed on JioCinema app in India from 8.00 pm IST on September 21.