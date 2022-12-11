Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

In a clash between the two Southern giants, Kerala Blasters FC welcome struggling Bengaluru FC to the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Sunday, December 11.

After a shabby start to the season, the Yellow Army have won four games on the trot. Ivan Vukomanovic's side are currently sixth in the league standings with 15 points.

Given their form, the hosts are expected to stick to their reliable starting line-up. In the pre-match press conference, the Blasters gaffer revealed that Bijoy Varghese will return to training next week.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are in a fix of their own. After four consecutive defeats, the Blues seemed to put a stop to their downward spiral with a victory against FC Goa. But then a loss against ATK Mohun Bagan in their most recent outing brought to the forefront the struggles of Simon Grayson's side.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC have roped in Pablo Perez and a lot of eyes will be on the Spanish attacking midfielder if he gets a nod in the starting line-up.

The Blues have won six of the 10 ISL games between the two teams. Thus, the record books favor the visitors. Only twice have the Blasters prevailed, and two of their games have resulted in draws.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Match 50.

Date & Time: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Telecast details

The 50th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on December 11.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Live streaming details

The enthralling match between the Blasters and the Blues can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

