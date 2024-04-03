Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC: KBFC vs EBFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - April 3, 2024

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) are set to host East Bengal FC (EBFC) in an anticipated ISL 2023-24 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Wednesday, April 3, kicking off at 7:30 pm IST.

Having already secured a spot in the playoffs, Kerala Blasters have been grappling with inconsistency lately. While they began the season strongly, their form has wavered as it progressed.

Out of their last five matches, they've managed just one victory. Consequently, they are keen to regain their momentum and establish a strong foothold heading into the playoffs.

In contrast, East Bengal find themselves in a more precarious position, needing to fiercely compete to secure a spot in the top six. Presently occupying the 11th spot in the standings, they have just bagged 18 points from 19 games. With only three matches remaining, they have a chance to reach a maximum of 27 points if they secure victories in all their remaining fixtures.

Reflecting on their previous encounter in Kolkata, the Yellow Army emerged victorious. This sets the stage for an intriguing rematch as both teams strive to achieve their respective objectives in the league.

Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC: Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2023-24

Date & Time: April 3, 2024 at 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Lara Sharma, Mohd. Arbaz, and Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Prabir Das, Sandeep Singh, N Huidrom-Singh, and Aibanbha Dohling.

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Freddy Lallawmawma, Mohammed Azhar, Sukham Meitei, Vibin Mohanan, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, and Saurav Mandal.

Forwards: Daisuke Sakai, Dimitris Diamantakos, Ishan Pandita, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, Kwame Peprah, and Mohammed Aimen.

East Bengal FC

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Julfikar Gazi, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra, Ranit Sarkar

Defenders: Jordan Rhys-Elsey, Hijazi Maher, Jose Antonio Pardo, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Mandar Rao Dessai, Gursimrat Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan

Midfielders: Saul Crespo, Edwin Vanspaul, Souvik Chakrabarti, Mobashir Rahman, Guite Vanlalpeka, Gurnaj Grewal, Ajay Chhetri

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, VP Suhair, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio, Avishek Kunjam, Aman CK, Vishnu PV.

Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC: Probable 11

Kerala Blasters: Karanjit Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Hormipan Ruivah, Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Daisuke Sakai, Fedor Cernych, Dimitrios Diamantakos

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Hijazi Maher, Nishu Kumar, Mandar Rao Desai, Nanda Kumar, Saul Crespo, Felicio Brown Forbes, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, Souvik Chakrabarti

Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC: Dream 11 Fantasy Team

# Fantasy Suggestion 1: Karanjit Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Mohamad Rakip, Nishu Kumar, Mandar Rao Desai, Jeakson Singh, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakrabarti, Cleiton Silva, Fedor Cernych, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Captain: Dimitrios Diamantakos | Vice-Captain: Cleiton Silva

# Fantasy Suggestion 2: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Hormipan Ruivah, Milos Drincic, Hijazi Maher, Vibin Mohanan, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Daisuke Sakai, Felicio Brown Forbes, Nanda Kumar, Cleiton Silva, Rahul KP

Captain: Nanda Kumar | Vice-Captain: Rahul KP