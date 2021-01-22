Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Saturday's ISL clash

Match 68 of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see the Kerala Blasters locking horns with FC Goa at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Kerala Blasters have lost ten points after scoring the first goal of the season, the most by any team in the ISL. However, they come into this game on a positive note after defeating Bengaluru FC 2-1 in their previous ISL fixture.

Bengaluru FC netted an early goal through Cleiton Silva, but the Kerala Blasters came from behind with Lalthathanga Khawlhring equalizing in the 73rd minute. Then, a late goal from KP Rahul in extra time ensured that the Men in Yellow picked up all three points.

A win for FC Goa on Saturday will reduce the gap between the Gaurs and second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan. 9th-placed Kerala Blasters can jump to 5th in the table if they pick up the victory.

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa: All you need to know

The two teams have faced each other 13 times in the past. FC Goa have an upper hand in the head-to-head, having won nine while Kerala Blasters have won three games. One game between the two sides has ended in a draw.

The two sides even met earlier this season with FC Goa beating Kerala Blasters 3-1.

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa: Previous results

FC Goa 3 -1 Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters 2 - 2 FC Goa

FC Goa 3 - 2 Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters 1 - 3 FC Goa

FC Goa 3 - 0 Kerala Blasters

Top goal scorers from ISL 2020/21

Kerala Blasters FC: Jordan Murray (6)

FC Goa: Igor Angulo (9)

Clean sheets from ISL 2020/21

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes (2)

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar (1) & Mohammad Nawaz (1)

Other stats from the current season

Goals Scored: Kerala Blasters (16), FC Goa (17)

Passes: Kerala Blasters (6187), FC Goa (4428)

Crosses: Kerala Blasters (160), FC Goa (176)