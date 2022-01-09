Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC will play classy Hyderabad FC in the ISL 2021-22 on Sunday at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa as the fight for the top four heats up.

With four victories, four draws and one defeat, Hyderabad FC are second in the league table with 16 points, one point behind Mumbai City FC.

Guided by coach Manuel Marquez, Hyderabad boasts a solid defense that has allowed only seven goals so far this season. They are on an eight-match unbeaten streak and have the highest goal difference in the ongoing edition.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters are fifth in the standings with 14 points and have registered two wins and three draws in their last five games.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-Head

Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC have met four times.

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 2

Hyderabad FC wins: 2

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team News

In terms of player availability, both clubs appear to be in fine shape; no injuries have been reported.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted Lineups

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Jessel Carneiro (C), Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Bijoy V, Marko Leskovic, Alvaro Vazquez.

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Edu Garcia, Hitesh Sharma, Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction

It's a battle between heavyweights. However, the Nizams hold a slight advantage in terms of current form.

For Hyderabad FC, spearhead Bartholomew Ogbeche has been on fire. Meanwhile, Adrian Luna has emerged as a potent goal-scorer for Kerala Blasters.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC in 3-1.

