Kerala Blasters sign Spanish striker Alvaro Vasquez ahead of the next season

The Kerala Blasters have secured the signing of Spanish striker Alvaro Vázquez for season 8 of the Indian Super League. Having played for a number of European clubs in the top flight, Alvaro's addition definitely adds to the experience of the relatively young Blasters squad.

He signed with the Indian team on a one-year deal from Spanish second division side Sporting Gijon. Vazquez featured in 53 games for them since 2019 and netted 6 goals before going on loan to Sabadell.

𝗜𝗖𝗬𝗠𝗜: We added a little bit of Spanish flavour to our side! 🤩🇪🇸



Yellow Army, what do you think of @AlvaroVazquez91's arrival? ⤵️#SwagathamVazquez #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/10LzacxcNZ — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) August 31, 2021

Vazquez addition a huge boost for Kerala Blasters

The Spaniard started off his career at RCD Espanyol's youth system in 2005. He moved up the ranks and represented their senior team for the first time in 2010. In 2012, the striker moved to Getafe, where he was loaned to Premier League club Swansea City.

He then returned to his first club, Espanyol, on a four-year contract. However, the Spaniard never really settled as he kept moving on loan, before finally securing another three-year contract with Sporting Gijon.

His experience of playing over 150 La Liga matches will definitely come in handy when he takes the field for the Blasters during the ISL.

Uno de los MEJORES GOLES de #LaLigaHistory.



🔃 si a ti también te encanta esta OBRA DE ARTE que hizo @AlvaroVazquez91 hace un año.#LaLigaSmartBank pic.twitter.com/lIVZNzonGl — LaLiga (@LaLiga) January 25, 2020

Blasters have not had a great ISL campaign for a few years now. Since losing out in the finals to Atletico de Kolkata (now known as ATK Mohun Bagan) in the 2016-17 season, they have never made it to the playoffs. Blasters have been languishing in the bottom half with a 6th, 9th, 7th and a 10th place finish respectively in the following seasons.

The addition of a player like Vasquez is a great boost as the team looks to come into the new season with a lot more intent. Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters FC, in an official statement from the club, said:

"I'm happy that a high-level player like Alvaro is joining us. We are excited about him being a part of our family and hope that along with his quality, he will also bring high energy, leadership and fulfill his potential here."

The Spaniard featured in the U-20 World Cup with the Spanish team in 2011. He was impressive in the competition, scoring 5 goals. His stint at the Blaster will definitely be one to watch out for. Speaking about the transfer in an official statement to the club, Vasquez said:

Victoria en Tarragona.

Gran remontada y muy feliz de volver a jugar.

Aupa!

🐺 pic.twitter.com/drY7krUV8Y — Álvaro Vázquez 🐺 (@AlvaroVazquez91) November 12, 2018

"This is a new stage of my career and I am looking forward to embracing the football and culture of India, something which I have heard a lot about. I will do my best both on and off the field for the team."

