S.C. East Bengal rope in Romeo Fernandes and Amarjit Singh Kiyam ahead of transfer deadline

SC East Bengal signed some high-profile Indian players on the penultimate day of the transfer deadline window. The legendary club, which had been under controversy over an investor issue, resolved the problems and set out to seek players for their ISL season. On Sunday, East Bengal completed the loan signing of star midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam. The 20-year-old captained the India U-17 team at the FIFA World Cup in 2017.

𝐒𝐂 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐥 is happy to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with @FCGoaOfficial for the loan transfer of 𝓐𝓶𝓪𝓻𝓳𝓲𝓽 𝓢𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓱 𝓚𝓲𝔂𝓪𝓶 for the upcoming @IndSuperLeague season, subject to clearances.



Welcome, @AmarjitKiyam8 🔴🟡#WeAreSCEB pic.twitter.com/piVV35Fp9Z — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) August 30, 2021

He started off his ISL career with Jamshedpur F.C. in 2019. Amarjit made 15 appearances for the Red Miners before making the switch to F.C. Goa during the January transfer window of 2021. He has since appeared in 2 ISL games and also competed in 4 AFC Champions League games for the Gaurs. His move to East Bengal will definitely be a huge boost for him, as he can expect more playing time, which will help him further develop as a player.

SC East Bengal rope in former F.C. Goa wonderkid Romeo Fernandes

Amidst all the chaos surrounding the penultimate day of the transfer deadline, East Bengal availed the services of another star Indian player. The iconic club signed former F.C. Goa winger Romeo Fernandes as per reports. His performance in the first three seasons of ISL impressed everyone, which made him an instant fan favorite in Goa.

His trickery with the ball helped him secure a transfer to Brazilian top-flight club Athletico Paranaense. He appeared in one of their league games and became the first Indian to feature for a Brazilian top-flight club. On his comeback from Brazil, he joined the Gaurs again, but in the 2017 season, he made the switch to Delhi Dynamos. His spell there wasn't any fruitful and he later also moved to Odisha. However, nothing seemed to be working for the winger.

The 29-year-old was without a club in 2020 and missed the ISL last season. He later played for a developmental side in the Goa Professional League. His brilliance there impressed the Gaurs, who gave him a chance in the team.

The winger came in as a second-half substitute against Al Rayyan in the AFC Champions League game. However, he wasn't able to find much of a playing time with them, as the Gaurs already had a stacked line-up.

His move to S.C. East Bengal is the best way for Romeo to revive his career. The Indian will be hoping to replicate his brilliance and win the hearts of fans once again with his performances at East Bengal.

Also Read: FC Bengaluru United adds four new players ahead of 2021/22 season

Edited by Diptanil Roy