Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - March 15th, 2022

Kerala Blasters FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in the Semi-Final Leg 2 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Tuesday, 15th March 2022 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Kerala Blasters FC had a difficult run in the league stage en route to the semi-finals. They finished fourth on the table with 34 points in 20 games, winning nine matches.

The Blasters put up a strong performance against a strong Jamshedpur FC side in the first leg by coming out on top 1-0. Sahal Samad scored the winner for Kerala in the 38th minute to give them a much-needed advantage for the second leg.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC had an exceptional run to finish in the top spot with 43 points in 20 games. They were on a seven-game winning streak which unfortunately came to an end with their 1-0 defeat against Kerala Blasters FC in the first leg.

The Red Miners will be disappointed with the result and will be aiming for a strong comeback in the second leg to qualify for their first-ever ISL final.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Sanjeev Stalin, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Adrian Luna, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Diaz

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, PC Laldinpuia, Ritwik Das, Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Mobashir Rahman, Daniel Chukwu, Greg Stewart

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Semi-Final Leg-2

Date and time: Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

TP Rehenesh, Harmanjot Khabra, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Ritwik Das, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Daniel Chukwu, Greg Stewart, Alvaro Vazquez

Captain: Greg Stewart | Vice-captain: Sahal Samad

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Prabhsukhan Gill, Ricky Lallawmawma, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Ayush Adhikari, Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Diaz, Ishan Pandita

Captain: Alvaro Vazquez | Vice-captain: Jorge Diaz

