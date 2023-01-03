Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

Kerala Blasters FC, who are in a rich vein of form, will host struggling Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Tuesday, January 3.

The Blasters are currently fourth in the league standings and are unbeaten in their last seven outings. They're coming on the back of an exhilarating late victory against Odisha FC. Sandeep Singh thumped home a headed goal in the 86th minute to seal the tie for KBFC. A win would take them to third in the league standings.

The Red Miners, on the other hand, are in an absolute predicament, having lost on eight occasions in their opening 11 matches. So far, JFC have accumulated just five points and lacked any substantial attacking prowess. Aidy Boothroyd's men have scored just eight goals.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head

Both teams have locked horns on 13 previous occasions in the ISL. There have been seven draws while KBFC and JFC have won three games each. When the two sides met earlier in the season, Kerala Blasters won 1-0 thanks to Dimitrios Diamantikos’ lone strike.

Matches played: 13

KBFC wins: 3

JFC wins: 3

Draws: 7

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Top goalscorers in the ISL 2022-23 season

KBFC: Dimitrios Diamantakos (5), Ivan Kalyuzhnyi (4).

JFC: Daniel Chima Chukwu (2), Ishan Pandita (2).

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Clean Sheets from the ISL 2022-23 season

KBFC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (4).

JFC: Rehenesh TP (1).

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the ISL 2022-23 season

Most saves: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (23 - KBFC), Rehenesh TP (16 - JFC).

Most passes: Marko Leskovic (408 - KBFC), Ricky Lallawmawma (243 - JFC)

Most tackles: Ivan Kalyuzhnyi (26 - KBFC), Ricky Lallawmawma (19 - JFC)

Most touches: Adrian Luna (641- KBFC), Ricky Lallawmawma (574 - JFC)

