Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know | ISL Playoffs 2021-22

Kerala Blasters FC will host Jamshedpur FC in the second leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final clash on Tuesday, March 15. The PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa will host this contest.

Ivan Vukomanovic's Blasters hold a 1-0 lead going into the second leg, courtesy of Sahal Abdul Samad's lobbed first-half finish in the previous encounter.

The Blasters' first-leg victory will undoubtedly give Vukomanovic and co. a huge sway heading into the game. They'll have to chase the game with all their hearts if they want to double up on the Men of Steel and make it to the grand finale.

After winning the League Winners' Shield, Jamshedpur FC were defeated 0-1 by Kerala Blasters FC in the first leg of their Indian Super League semi-final. Owen Coyle's side will be seeking to overcome the one-goal deficit and qualify for the summit battle.

The Red Miners are aiming for a double by winning the ISL championship and have displayed the quality they possess on numerous occasions this season. With a fearsome group behind him, Coyle will urge his players to forget about the result and focus on the ultimate battle against the Blasters.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-Head

Matches between the two teams are typically close, with six of their 11 meetings ending in draws. The Red Miners have won three times, with the Blasters picking up two victories.

Total matches: 10.

Kerala Blasters wins: 2.

Jamshedpur FC wins: 3.

Draws: 6.

Top scorers in the current season

Jamshedpur FC - Greg Stewart (10 goals from 19 matches).

Kerala Blasters FC - Alvaro Vazquez (eight goals in 19 matches).

Clean sheets in the current season

JFC - TP Rehenesh (six cleansheets in 18 matches).

KFC - Prabhsukhan Gill (seven clean sheets in 18 matches).

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Prabhsukhan Gill (KBFC) - 38, TP Rehenesh (JFC) - 40.

Most Passes: Marko Lescovic (KBFC) - 820, Greg Stewart (JFC) - 802, Adrian Luna (KBFC) - 835.

Most Interceptions: Jeakson Singh (KBFC) - 37, Alex Lima (JFC) - 26.

Most Tackles: Alex Lima (JFC) - 90, Adrian Luna (KBFC) - 86.

