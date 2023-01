Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - January 3, 2023

The Kerala Blasters (KBFC) go up against Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in the fourth game of Matchweek 13 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Tuesday, January 3, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

The Blasters are in fourth place on the points table and could move up to third with a win here. They come off a 1-0 win over Odisha FC in their last encounter.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC will feel aggrieved to have settled for a 2-2 draw against FC Goa in their last game. A 90th-minute equalizer from Iker Guarrotxena undid all of their good work as they remain in 10th place on the points table.

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, Muheet Shabir Khan

Defenders: Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy-V, Victor Mongil

Midfielders: Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, Saurav Mandal

Forwards: Apostolous Giannou, Dimitris Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, MS Sreekuttan

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, Saphaba Telem

Midfielders: Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, Phijam Singh, and Rafael Crivellaro.

Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Nikhil Barla.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Prabhsukhan Gill, Jessel Carneiro, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Sandeep Singh, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Victor Mongil, Jeakson Singh, Dimitris Diamantakos, Rahul KP.

Jamshedpur FC

Vishal Yadav, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pratik Chaudhuri, Dylan Fox, Muhammed Uvais, Vikash Singh, Boris Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Ishan Pandita.

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: January 3, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

The Blasters will undoubtedly start this game as the favorites. They have been in good form of late and have won their last three home games. As a result, both my suggestions have seven players from Kerala and only four from Jamshedpur FC.

Ricky Lallawmawma, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rafael Crivellaro, Adrian Luna, and Dimitris Diamantakos are the players I feel are must-haves for this match. Adrian Luna and Dimitris Diamantakos would be my first-choice captaincy picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabhsukhan Gill, Ruivah Hormipam, Sandeep Singh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandeep Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Boris Thangjam, Rafael Crivellaro, Adrian Luna, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Dimitris Diamantakos.

Captain: Adrian Luna Vice-captain: Sahal Abdul Samad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Yadav, Ruivah Hormipam, Sandeep Singh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Rafael Crivellaro, Adrian Luna, Ishan Pandita, and Dimitris Diamantakos.

Captain: Dimitris Diamantakos Vice-captain: Rafael Crivellaro.

