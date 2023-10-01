Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC vs JFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - October 1, 2023

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in the penultimate match of Matchweek 2 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 23/24 on Sunday, October 1, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

The hosts played the tournament opener against Bengaluru FC at home, registering a 2-1 win to get off to a good start. They'll look to build on that momentum and win back-to-back games in front of their boisterous home crowd.

Jamshedpur FC held their own quite well in their season opener in a goalless draw away from home against East Bengal. They looked solid and full of energy and will look to take the game to the Blasters in this one.

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Lara Sharma, Mohd. Arbaz, and Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Prabir Das, Sandeep Singh, N Huidrom-Singh, and Aibanbha Dohling.

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Freddy Lallawmawma, Mohammed Azhar, Sukham Meitei, Vibin Mohanan, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, and Saurav Mandal.

Forwards: Daisuke Sakai, Dimitris Diamantakos, Ishan Pandita, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, Kwame Peprah, and Mohammed Aimen.

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav, Ayush Jena, and Mohit Dami.

Defenders: Pronay Halder, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Provat Lakra, Muhammad Uvais, and Muirang Wungyanyg.

Midfielders: Ritwik Das, Emil Benny, Imran Khan, Elsinho, Jeremy Manzorro, Nikhil Barla, Komal Thatal, Saphaba Telem, Rei Tachikawa, Nongdamba Naorem, Germanpreet Singh, and Jitendra Singh.

Forwards: Petar Slislkovic, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Alen Stevanovic, Sanan Mohammed, Seiminlen Doungel, and Semboi Haokip.

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Sachin Suresh (GK), Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Aibanbha Dohling, Jeakson Singh, Danish Farooq, Daisuke Sakai, Mohammed Aimen, Kwame Peprah, and Adrian Luna.

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Pratik Chaudhary, Elsinho, Laldinpuia P, Emil Benny, Pronay Halder, Jeremy Manzorro, Imran Khan, Alen Stevanovic, Nongdamba Naorem, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Match details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: October 1, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi.

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Dream11 fantasy suggestions

It's the home side that will start this match as the favorites after their win on the opening day. Jamshedpur FC look like a side that's set up to play on the counter, and in another tricky away game, you'd expect them to continue playing that way.

The Blasters have a better team on paper and the better Dream11 fantasy options, but Jamshedpur are definitely in with a shout.

Adrian Luna and Daniel Chima Chukwu are the only players you could call essentials, with both teams having multiple options to choose from for other positions. Daisuke Sakai, Jeremy Manzorro, and Alen Stevanovic could be excellent differential picks.

Adrian Luna is undoubtedly the best captaincy pick for this match, and it'd be really risky to go against him in mega contests. Daniel Chima Chukwu, Pronay Halder, and Daisuke Sakai would be good options for the vice-captain's slot.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin Suresh, Pronay Halder, Pritam Kotal, Pratik Chaudhari, Milos Drincic, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Jeremy Manzorro, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Alen Stevanovic, Daisuke Sakai.

Captain: Adrian Luna. Vice-captain: Daisuke Sakai.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: TP Rehenesh, Pritam Kotal, Aibanbha Dohling, Laldinpuia, Nongdamba Naorem, Danish Farooq, Adrian Luna, Imran Khan, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Mohammed Aimen, and Daisuke Sakai.

Captain: Adrian Luna. Vice-captain: Daisuke Sakai.