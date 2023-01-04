Kerala Blasters FC, extending their unbeaten run to eight games, thumped Jamshedpur FC 3-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Tuesday, January 3.

Following the victory, the Yellow Army leapfrogged ATK Mohun Bagan to take the third spot in the ISL 2022-23 league standings.

An early link-up between Jessel Carneiro and Dimitrios Diamantakos coupled with a cheeky flicked finish from Apostolos Giannou gave the hosts an early lead in the ninth minute. But the euphoria in the stadium was short-lived as Daniel Chima Chukwu restored parity for the Red Miners six minutes later.

Kerala Blasters were able to regain their lead soon after when a Carneiro cross struck Boris Singh's hand and the referee pointed to the spot. Diamantakos converted the penalty with the utmost composure.

In the second half, Ivan Vukomanovic's relentless attacking football came to ultimate fruition when Adrian Luna scored what could eventually become the goal of the season. The goal was the result of a couple of ingenious flicks from Diamantakos and Giannou before the Uruguayan international tucked it home.

On that note, let's look at the player ratings for Kerala Blasters FC players from their victory against Jamshedpur FC:

Player Ratings for Kerala Blasters FC

Prabhsukhan Gill (GK) [7.0]

Although the Kerala Blasters custodian conceded a goal, he made a few crucial saves from shots inside the box.

Soraisham Sandeep Singh [7.5]

After his heroics against Odisha FC, Sandeep Singh backed it up with another strong performance on Tuesday night. The full-back made three clearances, one block, two interceptions, and four tackles.

Ruivah Hormipam [7.0]

The young defender complemented his veteran centre-back partner quite expertly. He made a whooping five clearances in the game and looked on top of the proceedings for the most part.

Marko Leskovic [7.0]

Leskovic has established himself as the leader of the Kerala Blasters' backline and didn't disappoint tonight. Additionally, the Croatian centre-back also completed 92 percent of his attempted passes.

Jessel Carneiro [6.0]

The skipper expertly combined with Diamantakos to set up Kerala's opening goal of the game. However, Jessel Carneiro was booked in the first half itself and was quite poor in possession of the ball. Ivan Vukomanovic took him off in the second.

Jeakson Singh [7.0]

The midfield play was the absolute highlight of the Blasters' win over Jamshedpur FC and Jeakson Singh provided solidity in the middle. He completed 90 percent of his passes.

Adrian Luna [9.0]

﻿The Uruguayan's goal was an absolute piece of beauty and furthermore, he also orchestrated the entire Kerala Blasters midfield. Without a doubt, Luna was one of the top performers on the pitch.

Sahal Abdul Samad [7.5]

Although he failed to make any attacking returns, Sahal Abdul Samad looked quite lively during his time on the pitch.

Rahul KP [7.0]

It was another classic Rahul KP performance, where he looked industrious on occasions but lacked quality.

Apostolos Giannou [8.5]

The Greek-Australian international opened the scoring for Kerala Blasters with a delightful flick from a Diamantakos cross. He also provided the assist for their sensational third goal. Irrespective of his attacking output, Apostolos Giannou was a constant threat to the opposition defenders.

Dimitrios Diamantakos [9.0]

Dimitrios, after combining with Carneiro, set up the Blaster's first goal of the night and then converted from the spot himself.

SUBSTITUTES

Nishu Kumar [6.5]

In the second half, Kerala Blasters were all over Jamshedpur FC. Hence, Nishu Kumar's defensive contributions weren't essentially the need of the hour. However, he brought a lot of positivity going forward.

Nihal Sudeesh [6.0]

The youngster caught a lot of eyeballs in the last game and displayed some more of his blistering pace and raw skills tonight. But Nihal Sudeesh lacked composure in the final third.

Victor Mongil [7.0]

The Spaniard was brought on to close down the game and he did exactly that with his physical presence, winning every duel he went into.

Bidyashagar Khangembam [NA]

He came on too late to make any substantial impact.

