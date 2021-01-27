Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

The third match of the fifteenth game-week of the ISL will see Kerala Blasters FC taking on Jamshedpur FC at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Kerala Blasters FC Preview

Kerala Blasters FC are currently ninth in the ISL standings. They have won two, drawn two, and lost just one match in their previous five ISL games.

They have clinched crucial wins over Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC in their recent matches. The Blasters will draw confidence from their positive results and aim to rise higher in the ISL points table.

Head coach Kibu Vicuna has given opportunities to some of the promising youngsters in their squad like Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, Denechandra Meitei, and Sandeep Singh. However, both Rahul KP and Jeakson Singh will be suspended in the match against the Red Miners, having accrued four yellow cards.

Bakary Kone and Seityasen Singh are likely to come into the side to replace the young duo. They will hope to make an impact when they take on Jamshedpur FC.

Jamshedpur FC Preview

Head coach Owen Coyle will hope that Jamshedpur FC are able to overcome their recent slump. They have lost three out of their past five ISL matches.

Overseas defenders Peter Hartley and Stephen Eze will aim to tighten their ship at the back. The Red Miners have leaked eight goals in their past four games.

Jamshedpur FC have also added two promising attacking midfielders - Farukh Choudhary and Seiminlen Doungel from Mumbai City FC and FC Goa respectively. Both of them started in their last match against Hyderabad FC, and are likely to retain their place in the attack.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Prediction

Jamshedpur FC's Nerijus Valskis is a key player in their attack (Courtesy - ISL)

Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC have faced off against each other seven times so far in the ISL. Jamshedpur FC have clinched two wins whereas Kerala Blasters FC have won just once. Four matches between the two teams have ended in draws.

Both sides will be motivated to push for a potential ISL playoffs spot. The defense of both the teams will play a key role in determining the result of this match.

Considering the recent form, Kerala Blasters FC have a slight advantage but Jamshedpur FC can bounce back with their attacking potential.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 1 - 1 Jamshedpur FC