Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC preview, prediction, team news, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Kerala Blasters FC are set to lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in an ISL fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday, October 1.

The Blasters faced significant scrutiny after their performance in the Durand Cup, where they were eliminated from the group stage.

However, they appear to have made improvements, starting their ISL season with a commanding 2-1 triumph over Bengaluru FC. Although the Blasters weren't at their fluid best, there were encouraging signs, particularly in defense, as the new-look back four restricted the Blues throughout the game.

Ivan Vukomanovic is still serving his suspension, so assistant coach Frank Dauwen will be on the sidelines yet again. Despite concerns about rain in Kochi, Dauwen expressed confidence that the game would proceed as scheduled.

"Even tomorrow, when it rains, it’s not going to be a problem. Normally, before the game, we need water for the pitch so I think it’s no problem," he stated.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC are on the back of a spirited performance away from home. They secured a point after defending resolutely against East Bengal FC.

Head coach Scott Cooper employed a 3-4-3 formation that appeared to suit his players, with a dynamic attack and a standout defense led by Elsinho.

However, playing in Kochi presents a significant challenge, and Cooper emphasized the importance of focus and minimizing errors to achieve a positive result against Kerala Blasters.

"When you play against any team that’s got fan support like the Blasters have, you have to match the work rate as an opponent and play with your eyes wide open," Copper said. "The rain does affect the game. And it probably is a disadvantage to the home team. It’s a leveler."

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News

For Kerala Blasters FC, Rahul KP and Bryce Miranda won't be in the squad due to their participation in the Asian Games 2023 with the Indian national team. Additionally, Ishan Pandita and Saurav Mandal remain sidelined.

However, the significant update is the potential return of Dimitrios Diamatakos, who could be available for the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC have a fully fit squad, with the exception of Petar Sliskovic, who has been ruled out for the entire season following a knee injury sustained during a training session.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted XI

Kerala Blasters FC: Sachin Suresh (GK), Prabir Das, Milos Drincic, Pritam Kotal, Aiban Dohling, Jeakson Singh, Danish Farooq, Mohammed Aimen, Daisuke Sakai, Adrian Luna, Kwame Peprah.

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Elsinho, Laldinpuia, Nikhil Barla, Pronay Halder, Jeremy Manzorro, Imran Khan, Nongdamba Naorem, Alen Stevanovic, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction

Kerala Blasters FC will start as favorites and will be further boosted by the presence of Diamantakos. With the support of Manjappada behind them, it will be difficult for Jamshedpur FC to stop the Blasters over the course of the game.

However, the home side have shown vulnerabilities in defending against counter-attacks, and Jamshedpur FC certainly possess the quality upfront to pose problems for the Blasters' defense.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC