Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 clash? 

After a convincing 2-1 victory over Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC will welcome Jamshedpur FC to the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

The Blasters kicked off their season with a clinical performance against their feisty rivals Bengaluru. The Yellow Army will now be hoping to utilize their momentum and extend their winning run. Adrian Luna has also got off to a scoring start and will play a pivotal part in their upcoming fixture against Jamshedpur.

Meanwhile, the Red Miners are eyeing their first win in the competition after settling for a stalemate away from home against East Bengal FC in their ISL opener.

Despite conceding plenty of chances, Elsinho, who was operating as a makeshift center-back, and TP Rehenesh's heroics helped Jamshedpur salvage a draw against the Kolkata giants. The Brazilian defender made 11 clearances in the contest and was rightly adjudged Player of the Match.

Now head coach Steve Cooper will now be eager to set off on winning ways.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Details of the ISL 2023-24 clash

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2023-24.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi.

Timings: 8 pm IST on Sunday, October 1.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Where will the ISL 2023-24 clash be telecast?

The ISL clash between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 Khel (Hindi), Sports18 1 SD & HD (English), VH1 SD & HD (English), Surya Movies (Malayalam), DD Bangla, and Colors Bangla Cinema (Bengali).

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Where will the 2023 AFC Cup clash be livestreamed?

The match between the Blasters and the Red Miners can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India from 8 pm IST on October 1.

In addition to this, OneFootball will livestream the ISL matches of the 2023-24 season across more than 190 countries.