Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - March 2nd, 2022

Kerala Blasters FC will take on Mumbai City FC in the 62nd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Wednesday, 2nd March 2022 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Kerala Blasters FC are currently fifth in the table, one point behind Mumbai with 30 points from 18 matches. They need to come out on top in this game in order to stay alive in the race for the playoffs.

The Blasters kept their semi-finals hopes intact by defeating Chennaiyin FC 3-0 in their previous game, courtesy of a brace from Jorge Diaz and a goal from Adrian Luna.

Meanwhile, the fourth-placed Mumbai City FC have 31 points from 18 games. They too need to win this match to make it to the playoffs. In their previous game, the Islanders defeated FC Goa 2-0, thanks to goals from Mehtab Singh and Diego Mauricio.

When the two sides last met in the reverse fixture, Kerala Blasters emerged victorious 3-0.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Sanjeev Stalin, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Adrian Luna, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez

Mumbai City FC: Mohamad Nawaz (GK), Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Raynier Fernandes, Bradden Inman, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio, Lalengmawia

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, Match 62nd

Date and time: Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Mohamad Nawaz, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rahul Bheke, Marko Leskovic, Adrian Luna, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cassio Gabriel, Sahal Abdul Samad, Igor Angulo, Jorge Diaz

Captain: Adrian Luna | Vice-captain: Igor Angulo.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Prabhsukhan Gill, Mehtab Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Sanjeev Stalin, Ayush Adhikari, Lalengmawia, Bipin Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Diego Mauricio, Alvaro Vazquez

Captain: Diego Mauricio | Vice-captain: Lalengmawia.

