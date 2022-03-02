Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Kerala Blasters FC will lock horns with reigning champions Mumbai City FC in Match No. 62 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. The match will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

The defending champions, Mumbai City, have rekindled their playoff chances after a convincing 2-0 win against FC Goa. They have far too much potential and quality to be exposed just yet.

The Islanders are fourth in the ISL standings with 31 points from 18 games, including nine victories, four ties, and five losses.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, have recently devastated some of the league's elite teams by renewing their playoff prospects. The Blasters have won three and lost two of their last five games, putting them in fifth place in the league with 30 points.

Ivan Vukomanovic's side pulled off a comfortable win against Chennaiyin FC after going down to Hyderabad FC in the match prior.

Both clubs are in great shape and will head into this game with a lot of confidence. A win for Mumbai City FC will assure them a spot in the semifinals. It would also advance ATK Mohun Bagan to the semifinals.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head

Kerala Blasters have squared off against Mumbai City FC 15 times previously, with the Islanders winning in six of those encounters and the Tuskers winning just thrice.

The remaining six fixtures have ended in draws.

Matches played: 15

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 3

Mumbai City FC wins: 6

Draws: 6

Top scorers in the current season

Mumbai City FC - Igor Angulo (10 goals in 17 matches).

Kerala Blasters FC - Alvaro Vazquez (5 goals in 17 matches).

Clean sheets in the current season

MCFC - Mohammad Nawaz (two clean sheets in 13 matches)

KBFC - Prabhsukhan Gill (five clean sheets in nine matches).

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Mohammad Nawaz (MCFC) - 36, Prabhsukhan Gill (KBFC) - 34.

Most Passes: Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC) - 1050, Marko Lescovic (KBFC) - 557, Adrian Luna (KBFC) - 532.

Most Interceptions: Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC) - 32, Jeakson Singh (KBFC) - 36.

Most Tackles: Adrian Luna (KBFC) - 80, Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC) - 100.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar