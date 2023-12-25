Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Who won the match 63 of ISL 2023-24

Dimitrios Diamantakos and Kwame Peprah illuminated the atmosphere at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi as Kerala Blasters secured a resounding 2-0 victory over Mumbai City FC in the 63rd match of ISL 2023-24 on December 24.

This triumph not only halted Mumbai City's unbeaten streak but also propelled Kerala Blasters closer to playoff contention.

The defining moment for Kerala unfolded in the 11th minute when Peprah showcased his skilful manoeuvres, deftly navigating through defenders. His precise set-up allowed Diamantakos to exhibit his finesse as he elegantly shifted feet and slotted the ball past Phurba, setting the scoreline in motion.

The former shield winners encountered an early setback when Griffiths succumbed to injury, making way for El Khayati. Despite Kerala's relentless attacks, Danish Farooq's attempt from outside the box narrowly missed its mark.

In response, Mumbai City launched their attacking transitions, with Rane hitting the ball. However, Kerala's goalkeeper Sachin came to the rescue. The Islanders earned several corners, yet Kerala's resolute defence held firm, thwarting every threat.

As the first half drew to a close, Peprah and Diamantakos combined once again, with Kwame Peprah finding the net on the pivot, securing a comfortable 2-0 lead for the Manjapada at halftime.

Entering the second half, the Islanders sought to regroup by introducing Sanjeev Stalin. In the 47th minute, an opportunity presented itself for the Islanders. Despite Mehtab Singh having a chance with a header after a corner orchestrated by Bipin Singh, it skewed wide, missing the target.

The men in yellow responded with a near-miss in the 52nd minute, as Farooq's header narrowly evaded the goalpost following a corner facilitated by Aimen. As Mumbai pressed for a comeback, Kerala's defense exhibited resilience, highlighted by Leskovic's desperate tackle in the 69th minute that thwarted Chhangte's close attempt.

In the 83rd minute, Peprah's ambitious effort soared high, and despite Mumbai's persistent pressure, Kerala's defense successfully rebuffed the Islanders' onslaught.

In injury time, Farooq's transgression earned him a card, and Van Nieff's ensuing free-kick encountered another defensive blockade. Mumbai's final attempt witnessed Chhikara's header lacking the necessary force, allowing Suresh to secure the victory.

In summary, Kerala Blasters' dynamic duo of Diamantakos and Peprah, coupled with a solid defensive display, marked a memorable night in Kochi. They not only ended Mumbai's unbeaten run but also surged ahead in the race for playoff contention.

Kerala Blasters inch toward playoffs with this win

Following this victory, Kerala Blasters now stand at 23 points, maintaining their position in the top 2 of the league table. On the other hand, Mumbai City, experiencing their first loss of the season, currently holds the 4th position with 19 points. The lingering impact of the red cards in their previous fixture against Mohun Bagan continues to pose challenges for Mumbai City FC.

As Kerala Blasters secure their place in the playoff race, the upcoming clash against Mohun Bagan on Wednesday holds crucial significance for their postseason aspirations.

In contrast, Mumbai City faces a crucial test as they approach a match against Chennaiyin FC on the 28th of December. The outcome of this fixture will play a pivotal role in Mumbai's journey in the league and they must exercise caution to navigate through the challenges that lie ahead.