Kerala Blasters FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC: When and where to watch the Hero Super Cup 2023 match?

Kerala Blasters FC, leaving behind a month of forfeits, fines, and bans, are gearing up to kick off their Hero Super Cup 2023 campaign against RoundGlass Punjab FC at the EMS Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

With passionate home fans cheering them on throughout the tournament, the Yellow Army are without a doubt one of the favorites. However, with all that has unfolded within the last few weeks, it remains to be seen how Kerala Blasters players will react.

The Blasters bowed out of ISL 2022-23 after deciding to forfeit the Eliminator against Bengaluru FC seven minutes into extra time after the referee allowed a goal to stand from a Sunil Chhetri quick free-kick. Led by head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, the players walked out in protest of the decision.

Since then, the club and the coach have been fined heavily, and the Serbian gaffer has also been handed a 10-match ban which will see him miss the Super Cup. Assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed will marshal the troops on Saturday. The absence of Vukomanovic will be a huge blow for the Blasters but the players might be yearning for a redemption arc.

Meanwhile, their opponents, RoundGlass Punjab FC, are no pushovers. The Warriors won the I-League title after an exhilarating run in the second half of the season, edging past Sreenidi Deccan FC. With the likes of Juan Mera and Luka Majcen leading their attacking unit, RoundGlass will be a resolute unit to overcome.

Kerala Blasters FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC: Hero Super Cup 2023 Match Details

RoundGlass Punjab FC @RGPunjabFC 🗣️Staikos Vergetis: “We will approach theSuper Cup with discipline and focus and we have a chance to measure ourselves on where we stand against the teams from ISL. We are facing strong teams and these matches will help us to understand how long or near we are from this level.” 🗣️Staikos Vergetis: “We will approach theSuper Cup with discipline and focus and we have a chance to measure ourselves on where we stand against the teams from ISL. We are facing strong teams and these matches will help us to understand how long or near we are from this level.” https://t.co/INOCCfmnxW

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC, Hero Super Cup 2023, Group A.

Date & Time: Saturday, April 8, 2023, 8.30 pm IST.

Venue: EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.

Kerala Blasters FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC: Telecast details of the Hero Super Cup 2023 tie

The Group A match of the Hero Super Cup 2023 between Kerala Blasters FC and RoundGlass Punjab will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD TV channels in India from 8.30 pm IST on April 8.

Kerala Blasters FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC: Livestream details of the Hero Super Cup 2023 tie

The clash between the Yellow Army and the Warriors can also be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India from 8.30 pm IST on April 8.

