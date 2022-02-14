Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 14th, 2022

Kerala Blasters FC will take on SC East Bengal in the 91st match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Monday, 14th February 2022 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Kerala Blasters have performed poorly in their recent few games. They have notched just a solitary win in their last three matches, which came against the bottom-placed NorthEast United FC.

The Blasters lacked coordination in their most recent outing before crashing to a 3-0 defeat against Jamshedpur FC. They have now slipped to sixth place in the standings with 23 points in 14 matches and are now in desperate need of a win to stay in the race for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, SC East Bengal are out of contention for a top-four spot and will now be playing for pride. They are currently languishing in 10th spot on the table with 10 points from 16 games, having won just one game this season.

The Red and Gold Brigade have nothing to lose from here on and are coming into this match on the back of a 2-1 defeat against Odisha FC.

When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Singh (GK); Nishu Kumar, Enes Sipovic, Bijoy Varghese, Denechandra; Jeakson Singh, Puita; Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Jorge Pereyra Diaz; Alvaro Vazquez

SC East Bengal: Sankar Roy (GK); Huidrom Naocha Singh, Franjo Prce, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal; Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Wahengbam Angousana; Antonio Perosevic, Naorem Mahesh, Marcelo Ribeiro

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal, Match 91

Date and time: Monday, 14th February 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa

Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Prabhsukhan Singh, Adil Khan, Franjo Prce, Ruivah Hormipam, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Darren Sidoel, Wahengbam Angousana-Luwang, Alvaro Vazquez, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Captain: Adrian Luna | Vice-captain: Sahal Abdul Samad

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Sankar Roy, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Hira Mondal, Mohammed Rafique, Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Amarjit Singh, Antonio Persevic, Jorge Peryra Diaz

Captain: Antonio Persevic | Vice-captain: Darren Sidoel

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee