Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Kerala Blasters FC will lock horns with SC East Bengal in match no. 91 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Monday.

The Blasters have decimated some of the league's top teams recently, resurrecting their hopes of making it to the playoffs. However, they were defeated 3-0 by Jamshedpur FC in the previous game. But given the team's high caliber, the club from the South will be desperate to regain their form before the final lap of the group stages.

The Red and Gold Brigade, on the other hand, have made little progress despite the sacking of Manolo Diaz. They have struggled in the competition and have yet to establish themselves as a top side. The club has only won one of their last five games, losing three in the process.

Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-head

SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC have squared off against each other on three occasions. All three meetings have ended in draws.

Matches Played: 3

Kerala Blasters wins: 0

SC East Bengal wins: 0

Draws: 3

Top goalscorers in the current ISL season

Kerala Blasters FC: Alvaro Vazquez (5 goals in 12 matches)

SC East Bengal: Antonio Perosevic (3 goals from 10 matches).

Clean Sheets from the current season

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (3 clean sheets in 9 matches)

SC East Bengal: Suvam Sen (2 cleansheets in 4 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Prabhsukhan Gill - 25 (KBFC), Arindam Bhattacharya (SCEB) - 28, Suvam Sen (SCEB) - 7

Most Passes: Marko Lescovic - 557 (KBFC), Adrian Luna - 532 (KBFC), Sourav Das (SCEB) - 370.

Most Interceptions: Jeakson Singh - 35 (KBFC), Hira Mondal (SCEB) - 27

Also Read Article Continues below

Most Tackles: Naorem Singh (SCEB) - 68, Adrian Luna - 68 (KBFC)

Edited by Prem Deshpande