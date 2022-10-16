Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - October 16th, 2022

Kerala Blasters will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday, October 16.

The Blasters got their season off to a perfect start, with three second-half goals securing them three points against East Bengal in front of their home crowd. They'll look to reward the boisterous Yellow Army with a win against another Kolkata giant.

ATK Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chennaiyin FC and will be eager to get their first points on the board.

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, and Muheet Shabir Khan.

Defenders: Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy-V, and Victor Mongil.

Midfielders: Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, and Saurav Mandal.

Forwards: Apostolous Giannou, Dimitris Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, and MS Sreekuttan.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, and Debnath Mondal.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, and Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimitri Petratos, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ricky Shabong, and Ningombam Engson Singh.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, and Liston Colaco.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters

Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Dimitris Diamantakos, and Apostolous Giannou.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith(GK), Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Ashique Kuruniyan, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, and Dimitri Petratos.

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Date: October 16, 2022

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

With the Blasters' amazing home support, one would say that they have a slight advantage heading into the match. While both sides look strong on paper, the Blasters do have an edge with momentum on their side. That's why I've prepared one suggestion strongly favoring a Kerala win and another more balanced one.

Harmanjot Khabra, Hugo Boumous, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Apostolous Giannou are the only four players I've retained in both teams, with plenty of others switching between the two suggestions.

Neither side kept a clean sheet in their first match and will be keen to do so in this one, but the defenders can rack up points in this game.

Adrian Luna and Hugo Boumous are the standout captaincy options for this match, with both players the creative fulcrum of their respective sides.

Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Harmanjot Kabra, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Marko Leskovic, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Hugo Boumous, Apostolous Giannou, Manvir Singh, and Dimitris Diamantakos.

Captain: Adrian Luna. Vice-captain: Apostolous Giannou.

Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Kaith, Harmanjot Kabra, Pritam Kotal, Jessel Carneiro, Brendan Hamill, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Apostolous Giannou, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Hugo Boumous. Vice-captain: Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar.

Poll : 0 votes