Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 30th, 2022

Kerala Blasters FC will take on Bengaluru FC in the 76th match of the ISL 2021-22 on Sunday, 30th January 2022 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

Kerala Blasters were one of the teams forced to quarantine due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak in the camp. They last played more than two weeks ago when they emerged victorious 2-0 against Odisha FC courtesy of goals from Nishu Kumar and Harmanjot Kalra.

The Blasters are on a 10-game unbeaten run and are currently third with 20 points in 11 matches.

Seventh-placed Bengaluru FC are undefeated in their last seven outings, winning three of them. In their previous game, the Blues beat Chennaiyin FC 3-0 thanks to a brace from Udanta Singh and a goal from Iman Basafa.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in their first meeting of the season.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Enes Sipovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Nishu Kumar, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez

Bengaluru FC: Lara Sharma (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Naorem, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Iman Basafa, Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh

(Note: Several Kerala Blasters players might be missing in action due to COVID-19. Their names haven't been announced yet)

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC, Match 76

Date and time: Sunday, 30th January 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Prabhsukhan Gill, Pratik Chaudhari, Roshan Naorem, Enes Sipovic, Nishu Kumar, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Iman Basafa, Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri

Captain: Iman Basafa | Vice-captain: Adrian Luna.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Lara Sharma, Wungngayam Muirang, Parag Shrivas, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika

Captain: Bruno Silva | Vice-captain: Jorge Diaz.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan