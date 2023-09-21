Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: KBFC vs BFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - September 21, 2023

Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC lock horns in the curtain-raiser of the 2023-24 edition of the Indian Super League on Thursday, September 21, at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.

The rivalry between these two sides was exacerbated by a controversial 1-0 win for Bengaluru FC in the knockout round last season, with Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic calling his team off the field and forfeiting the match.

The two sets of fans have been at loggerheads since, and this should be a fiercely contested and feisty contest.

The home side will be without coach Vukomanovic, who's serving a suspension for the above-mentioned incident. They'll also be without the services of Rahul KP and Bryce Miranda, who are representing India in the 2023 Asian Games. Similarly, Bengaluru FC will miss Sunil Chhetri and Rohit Danu for the same reason.

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Lara Sharma, Mohd. Arbaz, and Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Prabir Das, Sandeep Singh, N Huidrom-Singh, and Aibanbha Dohling.

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Freddy Lallawmawma, Mohammed Azhar, Sukham Meitei, Vibin Mohanan, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, and Saurav Mandal.

Forwards: Daisuke Sakai, Dimitris Diamantakos, Ishan Pandita, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, Kwame Peprah, and Mohammed Aimen.

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vikram Singh, Amrit Gope, and Sahil Poonia.

Defenders: Jessel Carneiro, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Slavko Damjanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, and Robin Yadav.

Midfielders: Ryan Williams, Shankar Sampingraj, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Halicharan Narzary, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Keziah Veendorp, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Shreyas Ketkar, Rohit Kumar, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Monirul Molla, Ashish Jha, Ankith Padmanabhan.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Sivasakthi Narayanan, and Curtis Main.

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Lara Sharma (GK), Pritam Kotal, Ruivah Hormipam, Milos Drincic, Aibanbha Dohling, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Danish Farooq, Daisuke Sakai, Kwame Peprah, and Ishan Pandita.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Parag Shrivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Singh, Javi Hernandez, Halicharan Narzary, Ryan Williams, and Curtis Main.

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: Match details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC

Date: September 21, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi.

